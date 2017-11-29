Michael Feinstein Comes 'HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS' Tonight at Feinstein's at the Nikko

Two-time Emmy and five-time Grammy Award-nominated Michael Feinstein returns to San Francisco - the city where he launched his career - with Home for the Holidays. In this all-new show celebrating the magic of the season, Feinstein will perform classic standards from the Great American Songbook, along with a selection of holiday favorites.

The performance schedule is as follows: Tonight, November 29 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, November 30 at 8 p.m.; Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, December 3 at 5 p.m. Tickets range in price from $64-$105 and are available now by calling 866.663.1063 or visiting www.ticketfly.com.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe - in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House - his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

In 2007, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, Master Classes, and the annual High School Songbook Academy. Past graduates of the program have gone on to record acclaimed albums and appear on television programs such as NBC's "America's Got Talent." Michael serves on the Library of Congress' National Recording Preservation Board, which ensures the future of America's sound recording heritage.

His Emmy Award-nominated TV special Michael Feinstein - The Sinatra Legacy, which was taped live at the Palladium in Carmel, IN, aired nationally in 2011. The PBS series "Michael Feinstein's American Songbook" was broadcast for three seasons and is available on DVD. His most recent primetime PBS-TV Special, "New Year's Eve at The Rainbow Room"-written and directed by "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry-aired in 2014. For his nationally syndicated public radio program "Song Travels," Michael interviews and performs alongside music luminaries.

Feinstein was named Principal Pops Conductor for the Pasadena Symphony in 2012. He launched an additional Pops series at the Kravis Center in Palm Beach, Florida in 2014. "The Gershwins and Me," Michael's book from Simon & Schuster, features a new CD of Gershwin standards.

Feinstein is Artistic Director of the Palladium Center for the Performing Arts, a three-theatre venue in Carmel, Indiana; Artistic Director for Carnegie Hall's "Standard Time with Michael Feinstein" in conjunction with ASCAP; and Director of the Jazz and Popular Song Series at New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Feinstein's at the Nikko, Michael's nightclub at San Francisco's Hotel Nikko, has presented the top music talents since 2013. His first club in New York, Feinstein's at the Regency, featured major entertainers from 1999 to 2012. In 2015, Michael Feinstein joined forces with 54 Below in New York City to create Feinstein's/54 Below.

After graduating from high school, Michael moved to Los Angeles and the widow of legendary concert pianist-actor Oscar Levant introduced him to Ira Gershwin. Feinstein became Gershwin's assistant for six years, which earned him access to numerous unpublished Gershwin songs, many of which he has since performed and recorded. For additional information on Michael Feinstein, go to www.michaelfeinstein.com.

Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko presents a wide range of entertainers from stage and screen all within an intimate 140-seat cabaret setting. There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Cheese and dessert platters will also be available in the showroom. For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.

Photo Credit: Gilles Toucas

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles