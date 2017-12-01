Michael Feinstein, Norm Lewis, Joe Iconis and More to Bring Holiday Cheer to Feinstein's/54 Below This Season

This month, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, just in time for the holidays. Scroll down for details!

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

ALICE RIPLEY & EMILY SKINNER: UNATTACHED!, DECEMBER 1-6 AT 7:00PM:

Back by popular demand after several sold out engagements! New York City - they could never leave you. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner are UNATTACHED! and ready to tear the paint off the walls of Feinstein's/54 Below with both new material and some of their old favorites. The 2016 premiere of this show at Feinstein's/ 54 Below marked these two leading ladies' first performance together in NYC in nearly nine years. Powerhouse performances, reminiscing, and memory make it an unforgettable evening. And if you saw Unattached last time... expect some new surprises!

Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner received a Tony Award co-nomination for their role(s) as the conjoined twins, Daisy and Violet Hilton, in the original Broadway production of Side Show. Separately, Alice and Emily have starred in numerous other Broadway shows including The Full Monty, Next To Normal, Billy Elliot, The Rocky Horror Show, and many more.

It will be a concert to remember.

$65-$85 cover charge. $95-$105 VIP seating. $125-$140 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARIEANN MERINGOLO: IN THE SPIRIT, DECEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM:

Marieann Meringolo, an award-winning vocalist brings back her critically acclaimed Annual Holiday Show In The Spirit to Feinstein's/54 Below! It is not to be missed, and it's sure to put you In The Spirit this holiday season!

Expect classic holiday songs, sung in a way that'll make you feel you're hearing them for the first time, as well as original holiday songs that you could swear were already holiday classics! According to Cabaret Scenes, "Marieann Meringolo brings a dynamism all her own to the meticulous lineup of songs she chooses. She is a persuasive performer who can step on a stage and deliver songs with natural authority. Many holiday tunes are so familiar that audiences listen with half an ear, but when you hear her potent 'Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,' you have to sit up and pay attention. If a strong, belting vocal delivery is your preference, Meringolo has it. Prefer sensitive intensity? Just listen to 'Mary, Did You Know?' (Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene), a song recorded many times by country singers, Meringolo's rich, resonant tone brings in a sophisticated layer of wisdom over the obvious religious tradition."

Meringolo is accompanied by Doyle Newmyer, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums. From "Silver Bells" to "Baby, It's Cold Outside," hear Christmas like you've never heard it before! Directed by Will Nunziata.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: AZUDI ONYEJEKWE, DECEMBER 1 AT 11:30PM:

Join singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Azudi Onyejekwe (Broadway's The Great Comet and Violet) and his band for an intimate night of R&B, soul, and pop. The night will include selections from his in-progress currently untitled EP among other originals, ranging the gamut from urban political anthems, to 80's era inspired pop/R&B, to pure stripped down acoustic soul.

Azudi is a Brooklyn based artist/thinker with a musical style that harkens back to various bygone eras of R&B and Soul. As the last born of six, to two incredible Nigerian born parents who immigrated to America in the 70's, infectious melodies, soulful basslines, African diasporic rhythms, and a transnational consciousness have permeated his existence for as long as he can remember. Join him as he explores love, loss, and speaking truth to power... with a little help from some Comet friends.

Featuring: Denée Benton, Lulu Fall, Mary Spencer Knapp, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and Erica Dorfler.

This show is part of The Late Comet, a series of late-night shows featuring cast members of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, produced by Philip Romano.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

SARAH NAUGHTON: TRAPPED IN THE CLOSET, DECEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM:

Sarah Naughton is thrilled to return to Feinstein's/54 Below with Trapped in the Closet! Join actress (Roundabout Theatre Co., Lincoln Center Theater), comedian (ABC's The View), and audiobook narrator (Audible.com) Sarah Naughton for a wildly imaginative journey inside her bedroom closet-turned-recording studio as she shares tales from the unsung world of audiobook narration and reveals some of the most ridiculous books she has ever been paid to read out loud! Trapped in the Closet features music from Broadway favorites (9 to 5, Sunday in the Park With George, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening) as well as original music written with her music director and collaborator, Jake Weinstein. Also featuring special guest Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day). Looking for a night of musical storytelling that is as hilarious as it is touching and personal? Come get trapped!

Music Director: Jake Weinstein (La Jolla Playhouse, A Chorus Line National Tour). Choreographer: Elizabeth McGuire (ToUch Performance Art). Dancers: Madeline Apple (White Christmas National Tour) and Colette Dong.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TYLER CONROY'S VERY BROADWAY BAE CHRISTMAS, DECEMBER 2 AT 11:30PM:

Tyler Conroy returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage for Tyler Conroy's Very Broadway Bae Christmas, a Christmas edition of his cabaret Broadway Baes, featuring some of Broadway's hottest stars. Singing holiday classics from Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, N*SYNC, Mean Girls, and more, Tyler is sure to create an evening that will have you filled with Christmas cheer and singing loud for all to hear!

Featuring: Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Giuseppe Bausilio (Billy Elliot, Cats, Hello, Dolly!), Joey Contreras (Singer/Songwriter, Composer), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Anthony Lee Medina (Hamilton), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots National Tour), Jelani Remy (Lion King), Chris Rice (The Book of Mormon), and Daniel Quadrino (Newsies, Wicked)

Band: T.J. Conroy (T.J. & The Peepers) - Guitar, Vocals, Arrangement, AJ Krawczyk, (Community Smokes) - Drums, and Daniel Mertzlufft - Music Director, Piano

$20-$40 cover charge. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

LEGS DIAMOND 30TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT, DECEMBER 3 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30PM:

Critics called it "a diamond in the rough" - well, this diamond has been polished and is ready to sparkle... again! For the first time in NYC since its opening in 1989, come experience one of Broadway's biggest and brightest flops, Legs Diamond! With original cast members and their stories, special guests, and the beautiful score conceived and written by Grammy and Academy Award winner Peter Allen, the evening is sure to delight.

After a 6-week workshop Legs Diamond went straight to Broadway. The show had a record-breaking 72 previews in which critics relentlessly reported the endless production problems. Without reserve, these reviewers plunged their knives deep, killing the show well before it opened at the Mark Hellinger Theater on December 26, 1988. After another 62 performances Legs Diamond closed on February 19, 1989. This would mark not only the end of the show but the end of the beautiful Mark Hellinger as a theater. The theater became the Times Square Church.

Despite its short run, Legs Diamond was highly acclaimed, garnishing three Tony Award nominations, including costuming by the legendary Willa Kim for her glorious 20's designs, choreography by the brilliant Alan Johnson, and a nomination for the divine Julie Wilson for her show stopping number "The Music Went Out of My Life." Set in a speakeasy during the Prohibition Jazz age, Legs Diamond presented for the first time ever on a Broadway stage fully automated and computerized scenery. This unique show featured dancers oozing out of a piano, with Brenda Braxton emerging to reveal the forbidden speakeasy, showgirls dripping in diamonds and lounging in giant champagne glasses, and the Gangland Ballet.

Peter Allen played "Legs" Diamond, a noted real life gangster. The plot was filled with scenes of unrequited love and jealousy by the women who competed for Legs Diamond's heart, played by Julie Wilson, Randall Edwards, and Brenda Braxton. Unfortunately, Christine Andreas and Bob Stillman (Leg's wife and brother) whose voices and songs brought tears to cast members in rehearsals fell victim to the many cuts during previews. Their characters never made it to opening night. We are so excited to share these rare jewels with you during our celebratory concert!

Please join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for this once in a lifetime celebration. The 30th Anniversary of Grammy and Academy Award winning Peter Allen's Legs Diamond, conceived with music and lyrics by Peter Allen and book by Harvey Fierstein and Charles Suppon. Spend an evening with the original cast members who will perform numbers from the show, such as "When I Get My Name in Lights," "Sure Thing Baby," "Only an Older Woman," "The Man Nobody Could Love," "All I Wanted Was the Dream," "The Music Went Out of My Life," and "Say it Isn't So;" and will also share backstage anecdotes and their personal memories of working with the incomparable and charming Peter Allen.

Featuring: Christine Andreas (Legs Diamond OBC, My Fair Lady- Theatre World Award winner, On Your Toes-Tony nomination, Oklahoma! - Tony nomination), Adrian Bailey (Legs Diamond OBC, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Brenda Braxton (Legs Diamond OBC, Smokey Joe's Cafe -Tony nomination, Dreamgirls), Randall Edwards (Legs Diamond OBC, Biloxi Blues, "Ryan's Hope"), Jim Fyfe (Legs Diamond OBC, Biloxi Blues), Ruth Gottschall (Legs Diamond OBC, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Cabaret), Norman Kauahi (Legs Diamond OBC, Miss Saigon), Jennifer Paulson Lee (Legs Diamond OBC, Dance Captain), Mark Manley (Legs Diamond OBC, Fiddler on the Roof, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public), Bob Stillman (Hello Again - Drama Desk Award nomination, Urban Cowboy- Tony Award nominee, Dirty Blonde - Tony Award nomination, Legs Diamond OBC), Shaelynn Parker (Legs Diamond OBC), and Kevin Weldon (Legs Diamond OBC, Peter Allen's stunt double). Cast subject to change.

Produced & Directed by Jonathan Cerullo (Legs Diamond OBC, Theater Now NY Best Director; Fictitious, The Three Musketeers, Cats, Band In Berlin, Anna Karenina, Say Goodnight, Gracie, Sweet Charity, "PBS Great Performances," Big Apple Circus)

Musical Direction by Phil Hall (Phantom of the Opera, Cats, 42nd Street). Associate Producer: Carol Ann Baxter (Legs Diamond OBC, La Cage aux Folles). Production Stage Manager: Chris Clark. Assistant to Director: Vanessa Wendt. Press Representative: Glenna Freedman Public Relations (original Press Associate). Assistant to Peter Allen, Music Consultant, and Friend to the Legs Diamond Reunion Concert: Bruce Cudd (Original Production Team)

$40-$55 cover charge. $80-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA ERRICO SINGS SONDHEIM, DECEMBER 4 AT 7:00PM:

December 4th encore performance added due to popular demand! Beloved Broadway actress Melissa Errico (White Christmas, Amour, My Fair Lady) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Join us for her Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim concert with special guest Richard Troxell in a return engagement after a sold out show earlier this year.

Melissa will lend her gorgeous voice to the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, including songs from shows of his that she has starred in. With numbers from Gypsy, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, A Little Night Music, and more, the concert is one no Sondheim fan should miss.

Errico's history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in Sunday In The Park With George at The Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration. She went on to perform many tribute concerts for Sondheim at such venues as Avery Fisher Music Hall, Symphony Space, and The Natural History Museum. Errico was honored to costar as Clara opposite Judy Kuhn in Passion at Classic Stage Company, and critics called Errico's Drama Desk-nominated performance "sublime; I've never seen or heard a better Clara," (Wall Street Journal). In the 2016 Encores! season, Melissa tackled one of Sondheim's most controversial and conflicted heroines when she shone as Leona in Do I Hear A Waltz?. For this, it was said that "Errico delivers an emotionally complex and haunting performance" (The Hollywood Reporter) and her interpretation was called "exquisite" (New York Times).

Directed by Robbie Rozelle and musically directed by Ted Firth

$50-$60 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAM UNDERWOOD: LOSING DAYS, DECEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM:

Sam Underwood (TV's "Fear The Walking Dead", "The Following") brings music from his one man show Losing Days to Feinstein's/54 Below. Inspired by the music of Brit punk rock artist Frank Turner, Losing Days is an evening of positive songs for negative people and smashing taboos surrounding mental health. Join Sam and the Feinstein's/54 Below debut of "The Boxroom Larrys" for a riotous and uplifting performance of ballads for broken brains that will make you want to get out of your seat to dance! Part of the proceeds will be donated to a mental health organization.

$25-$35 cover charge. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATT DOYLE AND THE WHISKEY 5, DECEMBER 5 AT 7:00PM AND DECEMBER 6 AT 9:30 PM:

Hot on the heels of his Carnegie Hall debut with The New York Pops, Matt Doyle returns with his band, The Whiskey 5, to celebrate his holiday album, "Make The Season Bright." Arranged by composer Will Van Dyke the evening will be jam packed with holiday classics. Expect to hear favorites such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," "The Christmas Song," and many more. Special guests include Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), and will range from Broadway stars to Matt's dearest friends and family.

Wear your ugliest holiday sweaters and sit back to enjoy a shamelessly cheery evening filled with holiday spirit.

$30-$45 cover charge. $65-$70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTINE PEDI: SNOW BIZNESS, DECEMBER 5 & DECEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM:

Featuring the Twelve Divas of Christmas!

All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, NEWSical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions and songs of good cheer. We may be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you'll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter! Featuring Gene Bertoncini for the 12/5 performance.

God bless her...every pun.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

STORM LARGE: HOLIDAY ORDEAL, DECEMBER 7 & 8 AT 7:00PM:

What better way to spend a holiday than with Storm Large? Storm will love you, leave you, delight you, and abuse you with wicked charm and stunning vocals that will have you begging for more. Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags, gifts and some very special guests, with songs ranging from "2000 Miles," "Hallelujah," "Sock it to Me Santa," and the greatest holiday song never written for the holidays, "Somebody to Love."

$40-$55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

VIVIAN REED SINGS LENA HORNE, DECEMBER 7 AT 9:30PM:

Vivian Reed returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show celebrating Lena Horne's 100th birthday. Her show will include some of Miss Horne's well known standards reinterpreted by Vivian's unique arrangements and vocal stylings with narrative throughout. She will be accompanied by a stellar four-piece band including piano, bass, drums, and guitar. As we have come to expect from Vivian, this show will be high energy with all of her vocal dynamics, touching on many emotions. Vivian Reed Sings Lena Horne debuted in Pittsburgh, PA this past April with Marty Ashby and the Manchester Craftmen's Guild Orchestra, garnering several standing ovations. Miss Horne had a personal impact on Vivian's life years ago when Vivian's career was being managed by Bobby Schiffman and Honi Coles. Come hear how Lena Horne' s generosity touched Vivian Reed when she started out as a young budding artist.

"Taking the stage in true star power, Reed welcomed "Old Friends: The road traveled took on an in-depth glimpse into the life of Horne. The travels were not easy for Horne, but Reed possessed the talent to tell her journey in a way no one else can." (Vivian Reed Sings Lena Horne at the August Wilson Center) -Karen Brooks, The Pittsburgh Courier

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 Food & beverage Minimum.

ALEX SYIEK & FRIENDS: HELLA CRAZEE HOLIDAYZEE, DECEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM:

Alex Syiek (writer of last summer's Feinstein's/54 Below parody hit The Pokémusical) and his Hella Crazee lads and ladies are proud to bring their all-holiday extravaganza to Feinstein's/54 Below! Produced in part by frequent NYC holiday-cabaret-funhaus Cabarets by J&J, Hella Crazee Holidayzee is an entire year full of musical holiday experiences stuffed into one raucous night. Featuring New Years' hangovers, Patty's Day mistakes, 4th of July fervor, and spiteful Christmas mornings, Hella Crazee Holidayzee is guaranteed to make you laugh, cry, or awkwardly cry through your laughter. Join us for a festive escapade you'll never forget!

Featuring: Malik Akil, Liz Barnett, James Penca, Keri Rene, Colton Ryan, Amanda Savan, Kyle Selig, and Shannon Tyo.

Band: Jacob Fjeldheim (cello), Patrick Hyzy (bass), Mickey Ryan (guitar), Alex Syiek (piano), Patrick Thompson (accordian), and Danny Ursetti (drums).

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: COURTNEY BASSETT AND STARBIRD & THE PHOENIX, DECEMBER AT 11:30 PM:

Join The Great Comet's Courtney Bassett along with her band, Starbird and the Phoenix, for an evening of jazz, soul, folk pop, and 90's childhood nostalgia. Starbird and the Phoenix is an indie pop collaboration between Courtney and ukulele genius/male rock soprano, Andrew Swackhamer. Come taste some melodic-harmonic ear candy laced with yummy special guests.

This show is part of The Late Comet, a series of late-night shows featuring cast members of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 Produced by Philip Romano.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DON SCARDINO WITH JOHN MILLER, DECEMBER 9 AT 7:00PM:

From "30 Rock" with Tina Fey to Godspell with Victor Garber, two time Emmy Award Winner Don Scardino brings a light-hearted look at his career on and off-stage in Don Scardino: Nothing To Hide, with John Miller. Don will be singing songs and sharing musical memories from his award winning television, film, and theatrical career (including his original songs and surprise musical guests), all accompanied by Mozart In The Jungle's John Miller.

Don will look back at his days on Broadway, where he appeared in such musicals as Godspell and King of Hearts, as well as directing the original productions of A Few Good Men and Lennon. Plus, Don will share what it was like directing such comedy classics as "30 Rock," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The West Wing," and "Tracey Takes On."

Featuring new tunes and tales for all to enjoy!

$50-$60 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF JOSH FREILICH AND KATE CHADWICK, DECEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Feinstein's/54 Below debut! Join us for an evening of story songs from exciting emerging writers Josh Freilich and Kate Chadwick. You'll hear work from their collaboration at Barrington Stage (Butterflies, a musical about Kate's terrifying youth in ballet, directed by Graciela Daniele) and from their musicals developed for the University of California, Irvine's Satellite Program (By The Breath Of Southern Fire, a comedy about nerds at ComicCon and Excuse Me, a song cycle about how no one ever talks to each other in New York... Why not!?). Josh will be at the piano playing his own songs and Kate will host a cast of Broadway and cabaret's best (who have promised to act the heck out of this night of new work).

Featuring: Michelle Coben (The Wizard of Oz at The Muny), Maya Keleher (Next to Normal at TheaterWorks Hartford), Beth Kirkpatrick (Les Miserables), Michael Linden (Spring Awakening National Tour), Patty Nieman (The Awakening of Angel DeLuna at NYMF), Fergie Philippe (Parade at Merry Go Round Playhouse), Amanda Savan (Peter Panic), and Morgan Weed (American Psycho).

The work of Freilich and Chadwick has been praised and championed by William Finn and Graciela Daniele, and the team has received several commissions. Their songs have been heard at concert venues all over the city.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDSAY MENDEZ AND RYAN SCOTT OLIVER'S ACTOR THERAPY, DECEMBER 9 AT 11:30PM:

ACTOR THERAPY goes Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) and Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Significant Other, Wicked, Dogfight, Godspell), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. Join Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and their cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

$15 cover charge. $30-$35 premium seating. $25 food minimum.

THE STORY OF MY LIFE REUNION CONCERT WITH WILL CHASE & MALCOLM GETS, DECEMBER 10 AT 7:00PM:

Feinstein's/54 Below brings the intimate two-hander The Story Of My Life back to New York for one night only with the stellar original Broadway cast, Tony Award nominees Will Chase and Malcolm Gets, and the original music director David Holcenberg.



If you were one of the lucky ones to catch this heartfelt musical at the Booth Theatre in 2009, you'll know why people still talk about it today. If you missed it then, you won't want to miss it this time.

Nominated for four Drama Desk Awards for outstanding music, lyrics, book, and musical, The Story of My Life is a Broadway rarity... an original, intimate musical about the complexity of friendship and the simplicity of human need. Composer-lyricist Neil Bartram and bookwriter Brian Hill have created an authentic and affecting work, told through a series of songs - in turn playful, touching, and dramatic. This is a musical love story unlike any other.

$45-$55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A SWINGIN' CHRISTMAS WITH ERIC PETERSEN, DECEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Eric Petersen, star of Broadway's School of Rock, TV's "Kirstie", Madison Square Garden's Elf, and the upcoming Broadway show Escape To Margaritaville, makes his solo Feinstein's/54 Below debut in A Swingin' Christmas with Eric Petersen.

Come warm up your ears and and your hearts with a classy swingin' affair full of holiday tunes sung in the style of Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr, Nat King Cole, and Michael Buble. Eric Petersen, a truly Christmas-obsessed performer, will bring his signature style of crooning and humor to Christmas classics in a wonderful night of music and laughs for the whole family. The evening will feature a swingin' full band, and a few terribly talented guest stars as well. Put on your sharpest suit and tie, flapper dress, or ugliest Christmas sweater and join us as we ring in the Holidays in the old fashioned way. Directed by Eric and Lisa Petersen.

Special guest star, Betsy Wolfe, current star of Waitress on Broadway, will be joining Eric on stage for his show.

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID YAZBEK WITH SPECIAL GUEST KATRINA LENK, DECEMBER 11 AT 7:00PM:

David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with special guest, The Band's Visit star and Lortel Award winner Katrina Lenk. Here's a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at- thrilling a live audience. The New York Times has called his live performance, "A thrill-ride at a volcano's edge". Together with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC (including a mighty full horn section!), Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows- old, new, and upcoming.

Don't miss this chance to see the composer/lyricist of The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit, "Boardwalk Empire," and the haunting Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego Theme strut his piano-banging stuff. Join David Yazbek and special guest Katrina Lenk for a celebratory evening of David's incredible body of work!

$80-90 cover charge. $110 VIP seating. $135 premium seating. $25 Food & beverage Minimum

CHRISTINE EBERSOLE, DECEMBER 13 AT 7:00PM:

Multiple Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a special engagement of her brand new concert After The Ball... just after starring on Broadway in the premiere of the new musical War Paint!

Join us for an elegant evening with Christine, featuring such classics as "The Way You Look Tonight" and "S'Wonderful" as well as a gorgeous "Lazy Afternoon." Theatermania exclaimed "...it's a masterful performance...Ebersole is a Broadway broad at the top of her game and nothing will convince me otherwise, certainly not after this incredible night of story and song." The New York Times agreed, calling it, "Christine Ebersole's wonderful new show... Her gorgeous, searching renditions of "Autumn Leaves" and "(Have I Stayed) Too Long at the Fair" rang with personal poignancy." This new engagement of After The Ball will feature a few new songs and surprises.

$85-$95 cover charge. $110-$120 VIP seating. $140-$150 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A WELL-STRUNG CHRISTMAS, DECEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM:

The all-male string quartet Well-Strung has been receiving rave reviews at Feinstein's/54 Below and all over the world, from the House of Blues in New Orleans to the Leicester Square Theatre in London. A Well-Strung Christmas marks the return of their hit Holiday Show. The show has been devised by Well-Strung, Mark Cortale, and director Richard Jay-Alexander.

The show features the group's own unique pop-classical spin on some of the most beautiful and traditional holiday favorites, such as "Silent Night," "Sleighride," all the way to Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas," and everything in between.

Well-Strung stars Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Marchant, Daniel Shevlin, and Trevor Wadleigh.

Well-Strung looks forward to seeing you for a new kind of Christmas celebration that we hope to make an annual tradition for you, your family, and friends.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 Food & beverage Minimum

ROBERT CREIGHTON: HOLIDAY HAPPY!, DECEMBER 14 AT 7:00PM:

Broadway quadruple threat, Robert Creighton, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the third time since his debut here which garnered him the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Entertainer. This time it's a concert to celebrate the season: Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy!



Recently seen as the title character in the hit off-Broadway show Cagney at The Westside Theatre which he co-authored, Robert will soon be returning to Broadway as the Duke of Weselton in Disney Theatrical's Frozen at the St James Theater.

Musical director Matt Perri (Bandstand, Cagney) leads a swingin' trio through the set. The evening will be enhanced by Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Brooklyn Nelson, and Ayla Schwartz, the four rising stars who play young Anna and Elsa in the upcoming Disney's Frozen.



Robert will sing his favorite holiday tunes and also share some original music and stories. It's the perfect night to spark the joyful spirit of the season.



$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GINA MORGANO: ONCE UPON A DECEMBER, DECEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM:

Gina Morgano, cabaret and concert soloist (National Chorale, Lincoln Center), brings her holiday show to NYC with piano man David Budway (The Carlyle, Maureen's Jazz Cellar) in her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. Once Upon a December captures the whimsical romance of the season, featuring beloved classics and contemporary gems. Your heart will twinkle with the meaning of the season, as you journey with Gina and David through memories of Christmas Past, delights of Christmas Present, and hopes of Christmas Future.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 10TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA, DECEMBER 15-17 AT 7:00PM & 11:00PM:

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Tenth Splendiferous Year! Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks are proud to bring their insane celebration of all things red and green back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Written by Joe Iconis, Directed by John Simpkins and Produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as family members Ally Bonino, Amara Brady, Simonè Bart, Chris Brick, Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico, Harrison Chad, Jianzi Colon, Bill Coyne, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Badia Farha (11pm shows only), Alexandra Ferrara, Amanda Flynn, Renee Gagner, Danielle Gimbal, Josh Greenblatt, Molly Hager (11pm shows only), Tom Jorgensen, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jessica Kent, Rachel Lee, Lorinda Lisitza, Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison, Molly Model, Eric William Morris, Kevin Michael Murphy, Shakina Nayfack, James Penca, Destinee Rea, Ashley Rodbro, Rob Rokicki, Will Roland (Fri at 11pm, Sat at 11pm, Sun at 7pm and 11pm shows only), Charlie Rosen, Mike Rosengarten, George Salazar, Brooke Shapiro, Nick Siccone, Philip Jackson Smith, Jordan Stanley, Rachel Sussman (Friday and Sunday only), Alex Tripp, Jason Veasey, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and Sumi Yu. Christine O'Grady and Jennifer Werner choreograph, and Michelle Eden Humphrey is the costume designer. Max Friedman is assistant director and Paul Vella is stage manager.

$30-$50 cover charge. $65-$80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN: CHRISTMAS CROONERS, DECEMBER 18-30 AT 7:00PM:

In this all-new show celebrating the magic of the holidays, Michael Feinstein will perform seasonal favorites and contemporary surprises, as well as a tribute to singing legends of the past and present. Enjoy the spirit of the season with Michael's marvelous music and the warmth and cheer of the club that bears his name.

Expect to be transported to many different decades of music while experiencing songs from "White Christmas" to "Home" from The Wiz ... and some of your favorite swinging American standards by Frank, Sammy, and Dean - Christmas tunes from classic movies. This holiday show will even be brought into the 20th century, expanding the songbook to include numbers like "A Song For You" by Leon Russell and "Kiss" by Prince. There will be many fun twists and turns in this brand new show.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

The New York Times hailed Michael's show "as much a Christmas season ritual as catching the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall or visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree."

December 25th, Christmas Day Performance Information

For Mr. Feinstein's Christmas Day performance on Monday, December 25, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:00pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated. For this evening only, our regular menu will be replaced by a Christmas prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include tax & gratuity).

$65-$105 cover charge. $120-$130 VIP seating. $150-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NORM LEWIS: SANTA BABY!, DECEMBER 18-23 AT 9:30PM:

Norm Lewis's appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below have rapidly become a holiday tradition and are one of this great Broadway leading man's favorite ways to end the year, spending time, and spreading holiday cheer with friends and fans in Broadway's living room.

This year's show is once again directed by Richard Jay-Alexander (Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, and others) perhaps the premiere director of concert appearances working today and will include a largely new program that will also feature some of Norm's audience's favorites from his past two Christmases at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Once again, Joseph Joubert (The Color Purple) returns as Musical Director, along with Norm's hot bass and rhythm section - George Farmer and Perry Cavari. As in past years, very special guests will join Norm in the fun.

Norm Lewis continues to be one of Broadway's most sought after leading men, and spent much of this year downtown, in Mrs. Lovett's pie shop at the Barrow Street Theater co-starring with Carolee Carmello, in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. Norm is a regular on VH1's Daytime Divas, which stars his good friend Vanessa Williams, playing her hot (and conniving) doorman, William. You also love him as Senator Edison Davis on ABC's "Scandal."

$65-$85 cover charge. $95-$105. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BITCH CAROLS: A NSFW HOLIDAY CABARET, DECEMBER 19 AT 11:30PM:

Bitch Carols is a one-of-a-kind, NSFW, hilarious parody cabaret combining women's rights and humor alongside your favorite songs of the holiday season. Conceived, written, and produced by Lisa Mongillo and Kate Villa, this merry show will be donating all the proceeds from the night to women-focused organizations. Broadway's Brittney Johnson, Zach Piser, Dorcas Leung, and more will be singing holiday classics with a feminist twist like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Wage Gap" and "Carol Of The Birth Controls." Join us for night of laughs and great music, all while supporting a wonderful cause.

Featuring: Brittney Johnson (Les Miserables, Beautiful, Motown, Sunset Blvd.), Zach Piser (Wicked), Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon), Kate Anderson (Disney's Olaf's Frozen Adventure), Luke Holloway (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at Kazino), Katie Emerson (How the Grinch Stole Christmas Nat'l Tour), Sami Horneff (Amber Brown Is Not A Crayon Nat'l Tour, A Never-Ending Line), Amanda D'Archangelis (The Hunted: Encore, The Disembodied Hand That Fisted Everyone to Death), Tegan Miller (The Christians at Playwrights Horizons), Emily Martuscello (Theory of Relativity at Goodspeed), Grace Oberhofer (A Doll's House: the Opera at The Tank), Rebecca McGivney (UCB, the PIT), Myrna Conn (Story Pirates), Lindsay Anderson (A Never-Ending Line), Liz Damuth (The Hunted: Encore), Kelly Krauter (Pop Punk High at the Parkside Lounge), Kate Villa (McSweeney's, The President Show, UCB), and Lisa Mongillo (Reductress, A Never-Ending Line). With Musical Direction by Emma Weiss

$15 cover charge. $30 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food & beverage minimum.

HALLMARC'S A CHRISTMAS MURDER: FEATURING THE SONGS OF GWEN STEFANI, DECEMBER 20 AT 11:30PM:

Bonnie Milligan stars in Hallmarc's A Christmas Murder. An original TV holiday murder parody-jukebox musical live onstage featuring the songbook of Gwen Stefani.

Don't speak! It's Christmas in Charity Fails, a midwestern suburb where the third best baker, Sarah Jessica, is trying to win the Merry Christmas America cupcake pageant. But everything is thrown into chaos when the neighboring bakeshop experiences a terrible murder. What will Sarah do to save Christmas? And what about the now widowed hot father, Lake Kelton? He doesn't likes Sarah's cat and maybe now the cat is dead?

Come see Bonnie Milligan live out all your TV movie of the week holiday fantasies in this jukebox jamboree you didn't know you needed.

Featuring: Matt Doyle (A Clockwork Orange), Molly Hager (Waitress), Kennedy Kanagawa (A Christmas Carol), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), Larry Owens (Gigantic), Dana Scurlock (Endangered), Dana Steingold (Avenue Q), Natalie Walker (Puffs, Cabaret), and Zac Young ("Top Chef")

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 drinks $20 food & beverage minimum.

THEYGOTTIME, DECEMBER 22, 11:30PM:

TheyGotTime: Rebirth of Rabbit's Foot. Come one come all to TheyGotTime's evening extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below! Witness a modern twist on a variety of stylings where vaudeville meets hip hop, traveling from coast to coast. Featuring Jordon Waters, Austin Antoine, Quinny C, and Matt Summers, you will not want to miss this evening of music and special guest performances that run the gamut from hip hop and Broadway to comedy and classic cabaret. Hosted by Mike Merchant

Featuring: Jordon Waters, Austin Antoine, Matt Summers, Luis Granado, Mike Merchant, Melany Smith, Xaiver Townsend, Devon Lubar, Swarali Karulkar, and Alexia Sky (On Your Feet)

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food & beverage minimum.

SCROOGELTON: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, December 24 AT 9:30PM:

"Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge...

My name is Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge...

And if you think that I'm a little rude...

Then bah, humbug!

Bah, humbug!"

What do Ebenezer Scrooge and Alexander Hamilton have in common? Scroogelton, a new double-parody with lyrics by Georgia Warner and Joel Johnson, sets the traditional story of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol against the modern musical backdrop of Lin Manuel-Miranda's Hamilton, bringing past and present (and future) together with songs like "Mr. Scrooge, Dude," "Carolers Refuted," "Raise a Glass to Uncle," and "Don't Show Me This." Lead by the ghost of Jacob Marley and the old miser himself, an all-star Broadway ensemble bounce between playing Fezziwig, Cratchit, Belle, Tiny Tim, and more familiar holiday favorites in this one-night-only concert reimagining of the Christmas classic, infused with fresh rhythms and new rhymes that will delight any fans of either A Christmas Carol or Hamilton, and will surely enchant lovers of both. It will be a Christmas Eve to remember!

Produced by Edge In Motion's Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand. Directed by Georgia Warner with Music Direction by Ben Caplan.

A part of the proceeds will benefit UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program to support Puerto Rico

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A VERY MERRY UNAUTHORIZED CHILDREN'S SCIENTOLOGY PAGEANT IN CONCERT, DECEMBER 26 AT 7:00PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a darkly funny and entertaining evening featuring the songs of the Obie Award-winning A Very Merry Unauthorized Children's Scientology Pageant: In Concert, an unforgettable celebration of Kyle Jarrow and Alex Timbers' musical, experience "Hey! It's A Happy Day," "Science Of The Mind," and "Rain" like never before! Featuring an all-star cast of Broadway and New York's finest young talent.

Featuring: Alessandra Baldacchino (Fun Home), Sami Bray (1984), Ashleigh Conner (Annie Warbucks), Gregory Diaz (Matilda), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), Presley Ryan (Fun Home), Ava Swinton (Annie Warbucks), Jeremy T. Villas (Kinky Boots), Nicole Wildy (Really Rosie), Timothy Yang (The King and I), and Graydon Yosowitz (The Light Years, Trevor)

Directed and Designed by Sean Pollock. Musical Direction by Luke McGinnis. Produced by Jamison Daniels and Van Dean. Stage Managed by Dabney Rauh.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, DECEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM:

This Scott Siegel Concert Event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like rolling thunder. Though the first show in this wildly popular series took place on a night a hurricane was supposed to close down New York City, it sold out anyway because this was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for. After many more packed shows, we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! The latest volumes of Broadway's Greatest Hits will be thrilling nights that you won't forget...

$35-$65 cover charge. $70-$100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

AJ LAMBERT, DECEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM:

AJ Lambert, granddaughter of Frank Sinatra, returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage this December! A singer who continues the family tradition of song interpretation, AJ's unique perspective on her legendary grandfather's life and music is shared in this new show. She will share the stories no one else can tell while performing, in its entirety, the seminal album that turned Frank Sinatra's life around and has made fans of countless audiences, young and old, for over 60 years.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE LATE COMET: LULU FALL WITH KRIS JOHNSON, DECEMBER 29 AT 11:30PM

Join award-winning singer-songwriter Lulu Fall and award-winning trumpeter Kris Johnson as they perform selections from their new project, The Unpaved Road, as well as other popular covers. Spearheading social stigma and stereotypes combined with unique textures of sound fused with jazz, soul, world-groove, and classical elements, Kris and Lulu join forces for an evening of global perspective and musical diversity. A creatively well-rounded and dynamic duo, their music will engulf you and journey you through their young Black American experience.

Lulu Fall is a singer, award-winning songwriter, and actor based in New York. A formally trained jazz vocalist with a musical theatre background, Lulu is one complete and unexpected package. Currently, Lulu is in the new Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. She has also been seen in Crowns, Hair, Smokey Joe's, Hadestown, and more. As a musician, Lulu has released three independent albums and has performed at many prestigious venues and events, including Jazz Re:freshed (London) and the World Music Conference (WMC) in Miami.

Kris Johnson is an award-winning jazz trumpeter, composer, and educator. He has appeared on an impressive list of albums including two Grammy-nominated releases: Tony Bennett's A Swingin' Christmas and Karen Clark Sheard's All In One. Kris is a trumpeter and arranger with the Count Basie Orchestra.

This show is part of The Late Comet, a late-night series of shows featuring cast members of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Produced by Philip Romano.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food & beverage minimum

LEE ROY REAMS: NEW YEAR'S EVE!, December 31 AT 7:00PM:

Let's party! Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime New Year's Eve celebration with Broadway royalty, Lee Roy Reams! Broadway's "song & dance man nonpareil" (New York Times) returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with a special holiday show. Expect stories and songs from the good times of Lee Roy's Broadway past and an optimistic look forward to a happy 2018!

Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well-worn tap shoes.

Musical direction by Alex Rybeck

$65-$75 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $125 premium seating. $45 food & beverage minimum.

CAISSIE LEVY ON NEW YEAR'S EVE!, December 31 AT 11:00PM:

Direct from starring as Elsa in the Broadway-bound production of Disney's Frozen in Denver, Caissie Levy returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a magical New Year's Eve celebration! Backed by a killer band, Caissie will sing highlights from her career starring on Broadway in such shows as Hair, Ghost, Rent, Wicked, and Les Mis. Expect the unexpected from this exceptionally versatile singer who's been known to cover everyone from Eva Cassidy to Radiohead to TLC in her live shows. She will also sing tunes from her debut solo album, With You. Come ring in the New Year and smooch your sweetie while being serenaded by one of the most beloved Broadway pop singers in NYC!

Caissie recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables on Broadway, and is perhaps best known to New York and London audiences for originating the roles of Molly in Ghost, and Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair. Caissie's other Broadway credits include Elphaba in the Broadway and Los Angeles productions of Wicked, Penny in the Broadway, 1st National Tour, and Toronto companies of Hairspray and Maureen in the national tour of Rent. Off-Broadway, she starred as Patti Davis and Julie Nixon in the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, and as Sara in the Off-Broadway production of Murder Ballad.

All tickets include two spectacularly delicious courses by Executive Chef Lynn Bound, a dessert buffet after the show/during the dance party, and an open bar for the entire evening, inclusive of tax and gratuity. For those who want to ring in their New Year with something even more special, our Premium Seats will include a half bottle of champagne for each party of two and an individual dessert platter during the dance party.

For those who want to dance the night away, we invite you to our Disco Seats. This location will give you an excellent view during the show, and keep you right in the middle of the action. As midnight strikes, the tables and seats will be whisked away, allowing everyone to ring in the new year with the best party in town! Tables will be set up around the dance floor for those who want a "disco nap" in between songs. After midnight, showcase your best moves when the party continues with more music and dancing.

$325-$350 cover charge. $420 VIP seating. $495 premium seating. Cover charge includes a two-course prix fixe dinner, dessert buffet, open bar, tax, and gratuity. Premium and Ringside seats include an individual dessert platter.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Related Articles