Michael Colby’s CAST OF CHARACTERS Will Be Performed as Part of the 2025 Winter Rhythms Series

Winter Rhythms will present Michael Colby’s CAST OF CHARACTERS as part of its “2025 Winter Rhythms” series, the award-winning music festival at Urban Stages Theater (259 West 30th Street – between 7th & 8th Avenues), on Friday, December 5 at 7:00pm and Sunday, December 13 at 3:00pm.

The Romantic Cyclops! The Adorable Mei-Ling Moscowitz! Young Ludlow Ladd, An Orphan Born on Christmas Eve! The Girl of a Thousand Sounds! The Definitive Broadway Belter! The Outmoded Elevator Man! See them all as lyricist and Winter Rhythms favorite Michael Colby hosts a two-part line-up of stars embodying “character songs” from his musicals. An illuminating overview of this special type of musical theatre creation.

On Friday, December 5 @ 7pm, the evening will feature character songs from Mr. Colby’s vast musical treasure chest with tunes from Delphi Or Bust, Ludlow Ladd, North Atlantic, Other Lives, Say It With Music, The Human Heart, They Chose Me! and Where There’s A Will, performed by Nikita Burshteyn, Tommy Ferolano, Eddie Korbich, John LaLonde, Taylor May, Katie Claire McGrath, N’Kenge, Mark Nadler, Rita Neidich, T. Oliver Reid, Isabel Robin, Craig Rubano, Jane Seaman, Meghan Styrna and Mariana Yiannourus.

On Sunday, December 13 @ 3pm, the afternoon’s musical feast will feature character songs from Boynton Beach Club, Charlotte Sweet, Dangerous, Happy Haunting, Mrs. McThing, Other Lives, The 1st Family Of 2nd Avenue, and Tales Of Tinseltown performed by Stephen Berger, Joel Blum, Nat Chandler, Gina D’Acciaro, Jill Geddes, Eric Michael Gillett, Ann Harada, Adam Heller, Leah Hocking, Nicolas King, John LaLonde, Michael McCormick, Jill Paice, Craig Pomranz, Jane Seaman, Jennifer Smith, and Megan Styrna.

“There's nothing as mesmerizing as the great character actors of Broadway and cabaret stars bringing to life songs that are mini-musicals in themselves,” extols Mr. Colby. “I happen to work with some of the finest, and I'm honored to present them demonstrating the unique artistry of character songs. From hilarious to heartbreaking, this stunning cast embodies the range of character songs.”

Musical Director: Joseph Baker. Directed by: Sara Louise Lazarus. The Production Supervisor is Grace Ingves.