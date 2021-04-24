Michael Chabon Apologizes For 'Enabling' Scott Rudin's Abusive Behavior

Writer Michael Chabon is the latest to speak out after a recent story was published by the Hollywood Reporter about Scott Rudin's abusive workplace behavior.

Chabon wrote a piece for Medium, titled Apology of a Rudin Apologist where he owned up to "enabling" Rudin's behavior.

In the piece, Chabon acknowledges that he was aware of at least some Rudin's behavior.

"I'm not proud of that. Let me state it more honestly: I'm ashamed," he writes.

"Twenty years is a long time to collaborate with an abuser. My impulse is to excuse, exonerate, or at any rate minimize my complicity by saying that, personally, I never saw or heard anything approaching the level of the most egregious incidents reported on vulture.com and elsewhere, that I never heard Scott use vulgar or demeaning epithets, or saw Scott cause physical injury," he writes. "I heard stories of Scott's tantrums and vindictiveness, but not of smashed hands and people pushed out of moving cars. But I knew enough."

He goes on to say that he watched the abuse go on for twenty years, and never spoke up to Rudin or told him to stop.

"I regret, and I want to apologize for, my part in enabling Scott Rudin's abuse, simply by standing by, saying nothing, looking the other way."

Read the full piece here.

It was recently confirmed that Rudin will resign from The Broadway League. Rudin also announced he will "step back" from active participation in all of his Broadway productions, as well as film and streaming projects, and the upcoming tour of To Kill a Mockingbird.