Breaking News: Scott Rudin to Resign from Broadway League

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Scott Rudin will "step back" from active participation in all of his Broadway productions, as well as film and streaming projects, following a recent story by the Hollywood Reporter about his abusive workplace behavior. This was followed by numerous other outlets detailing his abuse including Vulture, and today, The New York Times. In addition to the news stories, numerous Broadway actors participated in a protest march, and Equity as well called on the Broadway League to take action.

As part of the Times story, it's revealed that: And, in written responses to questions for this article, he said he was "profoundly sorry" for his behavior and revealed that he is resigning from the Broadway League, which is the trade association of producers and theater owners.

"I know apologizing is not, by any means, enough,' he said. "In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late."

Read the full New York Times report here.

Rudin also announced he will "step back" from active participation in all of his Broadway productions, as well as film and streaming projects, and the upcoming tour of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Since his first Broadway producing credit for 1993's Face Value, Rudin has produced dozens of Broadway shows. He has won Tony Awards for The Ferryman, The Boys in the Band, Hello, Dolly!, The Humans, A View from the Bridge, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Skylight, A Raisin in the Sun, Death of a Salesman, The Book of Mormon, Fences, God of Carnage, The History Boys, Doubt, The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?, Copenhagen, and Passion.

Rudin's recent slate of Broadway shows included West Side Story, To Kill a Mockingbird and The Book of Mormon. Before the onset fo the pandemic, he was due to open a revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the West End transfer of The Lehman Trilogy. Rudin's next Broadway project was to be the upcoming revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.