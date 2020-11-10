Michael Cerveris to Perform Solo Concert Tomorrow Night on Facebook
Join Tony-winner Michael Cerveris for a livestream concert tomorrow night!
Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris will perform a solo concert tomorrow night, streaming live from Lorenzo Wolff's groovy Restoration Sound studio in Brooklyn.
The livestream will begin at 8pm ET (7 PM CT, 5 PM PT). The show will be free to watch. Fans can contribute tips via Venmo at @cervme or via PayPal at lowheatrecords@gmail.com throughout the show.
Stream the show and learn more here!
Cerveris is a two-time Tony Award and Grammy Award winning actor for Fun Home, The Who's Tommy, and Assassins, (also Lucille Lortel Award) with additional Tony nominations for Evita, LoveMusik, and John Doyle's Sweeney Todd. Other Broadway includes In The Next Room, Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Off-Broadway includes King Lear, Macbeth, Abingdon Square, Nikolai and the Others, Sondheim's Road Show, an oak tree, and The Games at BAM/Next Wave with Meredith Monk and Ping Chong, as well as Hedwig off-Broadway, in Los Angeles and on London's West End. In Chicago, he has appeared at The Goodman, Chicago Shakes, the Ravinia Festival, and Northlight Theater, as well as a solo show at Scubas Tavern.
Cerveris' film work includes Ant Man and The Wasp, Cirque Du Freak and The Mexican. Television series David Fincher's "Mindhunter," Stephen Soderberg's "Mosaic," "The Plot Against America," "Tremé," "Gotham," "The Tick," "Blacklist," "Madame Secretary," "The Good Wife," and five seasons on "Fringe.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Performs 'I Vow to Thee, My Country' at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance
Ramin Karimloo performed recently at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall i...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...