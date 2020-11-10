Michael Cerveris to Perform Solo Concert Tomorrow Night on Facebook

Join Tony-winner Michael Cerveris for a livestream concert tomorrow night!

Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris will perform a solo concert tomorrow night, streaming live from Lorenzo Wolff's groovy Restoration Sound studio in Brooklyn.

The livestream will begin at 8pm ET (7 PM CT, 5 PM PT). The show will be free to watch. Fans can contribute tips via Venmo at @cervme or via PayPal at lowheatrecords@gmail.com throughout the show.

Stream the show and learn more here!

Cerveris is a two-time Tony Award and Grammy Award winning actor for Fun Home, The Who's Tommy, and Assassins, (also Lucille Lortel Award) with additional Tony nominations for Evita, LoveMusik, and John Doyle's Sweeney Todd. Other Broadway includes In The Next Room, Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Off-Broadway includes King Lear, Macbeth, Abingdon Square, Nikolai and the Others, Sondheim's Road Show, an oak tree, and The Games at BAM/Next Wave with Meredith Monk and Ping Chong, as well as Hedwig off-Broadway, in Los Angeles and on London's West End. In Chicago, he has appeared at The Goodman, Chicago Shakes, the Ravinia Festival, and Northlight Theater, as well as a solo show at Scubas Tavern.

Cerveris' film work includes Ant Man and The Wasp, Cirque Du Freak and The Mexican. Television series David Fincher's "Mindhunter," Stephen Soderberg's "Mosaic," "The Plot Against America," "Tremé," "Gotham," "The Tick," "Blacklist," "Madame Secretary," "The Good Wife," and five seasons on "Fringe.

