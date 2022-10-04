Michael Cerveris, Beth Leavel, And More Join National Dance Institute Fall Benefit

National Dance Institute has announced its 2022 Fall benefit, "Songs I've Sung on Broadway and One I Wish I Had..."

Join National Dance Institute for an intimate evening of song and dance featuring special performances by Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris, Tony Award-nominee Lilli Cooper, long-running star of The Lion King Alton Fitzgerald White, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel and, of course, the talented children of National Dance Institute!

Event to tkae place at National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts

217 West 147th Street, New York, NY 10039 This is a ticketed event. Seating is limited. Tickets: nationaldance.org/2022-fall-benefit.

Proceeds from this event will support National Dance Institute's award-winning arts education programs.

To ensure the health and safety of our audience, performers, and staff, proof of vaccination will be required, and masks must be worn at all times when not eating and drinking.