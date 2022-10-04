Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Cerveris, Beth Leavel, And More Join National Dance Institute Fall Benefit

Proceeds from this event will support National Dance Institute's award-winning arts education programs.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Michael Cerveris, Beth Leavel, And More Join National Dance Institute Fall Benefit

National Dance Institute has announced its 2022 Fall benefit, "Songs I've Sung on Broadway and One I Wish I Had..."

Join National Dance Institute for an intimate evening of song and dance featuring special performances by Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris, Tony Award-nominee Lilli Cooper, long-running star of The Lion King Alton Fitzgerald White, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel and, of course, the talented children of National Dance Institute!

Event to tkae place at National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts
217 West 147th Street, New York, NY 10039 This is a ticketed event. Seating is limited. Tickets: nationaldance.org/2022-fall-benefit.

Proceeds from this event will support National Dance Institute's award-winning arts education programs.

To ensure the health and safety of our audience, performers, and staff, proof of vaccination will be required, and masks must be worn at all times when not eating and drinking.


TodayTix Extension

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Gaten Matarazzo, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Erin Mackey & More Join New York City Center's PARADEGaten Matarazzo, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Erin Mackey & More Join New York City Center's PARADE
October 4, 2022

New York City Center announced complete casting for the Annual Gala Presentation Parade. Opening with a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, Parade runs through November 6, 2022. Funds raised by all seven performances allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.
Jim Gaffigan to Bring DARK PALE TOUR to Melbourne's King Center for the Performing Arts in January 2023Jim Gaffigan to Bring DARK PALE TOUR to Melbourne's King Center for the Performing Arts in January 2023
October 4, 2022

Jim Gaffigan will embark on an all new “Dark Pale Tour” headed across the U.S. in 2023 including a tour stop in Melbourne’s King Center for the Performing Arts for the FIRST TIME EVER on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
SIX Boleyn Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in NovemberSIX Boleyn Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in November
October 4, 2022

Tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Thursday, October 6th at 10:30am for eight performances at Tulsa PAC from November 22nd - 27th.
The Company Theatre to Present SWEENEY TODD This MonthThe Company Theatre to Present SWEENEY TODD This Month
October 4, 2022

Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street opens at The Company Theatre Friday, October 7, and runs through Sunday, October 23rd with evening and matinée performances.
The Contemporary American Theater Festival to Present Inaugural Fall Reading Series This MonthThe Contemporary American Theater Festival to Present Inaugural Fall Reading Series This Month
October 4, 2022

The Contemporary American Theater Festival will be presenting its inaugural Fall Reading Series. For over thirty years, the professional new play festival held performances in July. This is the first time the festival will offer programming outside of its traditional summer season.