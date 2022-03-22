Mia Pinero Comes to Bar 9 For LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY This Week

The new Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted by talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers at BAR 9 (807 9th Ave) welcomes Broadway performer and singer/songwriter MIA PINERO on Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 as this week's special guest.

Mia Pinero made her Broadway debut in the 2020 revival of Ivo Van Hove's West Side Story, understudying Maria. She was recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse's reopening production of Songs For A New World and has just released her debut album Growing Up.

Mia will be talking about her exciting career from Broadway to creating her first debut album, working alongside some of the industry's greatest, advice for up and coming performers, and more. She will be performing during the show too!

This week's show is sponsored by Harvey Fierstein's debut memoir "I Was Better Last Night," and Rye will be giving away four signed copies to a few lucky winners! Thank you to Knopf Publishing for making this possible and for their support of the Broadway community. There will also be a few more surprise giveaways and announcements that night that you won't want to miss either!

This week will also be the DEBUT of the official theme song for Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, played at the top of the show. This new theme song has lyrics by Jay Brancato, composed by Jeffrey Schmelkin, and recorded by American Idol singing sensation Alyssa Wray.

Guests can expect a night to remember for any Broadway fan, including Broadway trivia, Broadway memorabilia giveaways, and prizes that could include FREE tickets to Broadway shows and more! So make sure you do not miss a show because you never know what prizes might be given out. In the past prizes have included one-of-a-kind signed playbills, broadway posters, tickets to shows, and more!!

Recent prizes have included signed playbills, Broadway tickets, exclusive merchandise from Jersey Boys, Playbill, Broadway Plus merchandise and gift cards, Amazon gift cards, and many more! You will have to come each week to see what prizes are given out during the trivia segment! Brush up your Broadway knowledge!

There is no food or drink minimum, no cover charges, and no reservations for audiences to attend. The show starts promptly at 7:30 pm and goes on until 8:30 pm.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway debuted on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and continues every Thursday at 7:30 pm. The purpose of this show is to bring a Broadway-themed talk show to the theatre district that is easily accessible for all Broadway and theatre lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Thrown into all this fun is also Broadway trivia, including free shots, giveaways, and more for those who answer correctly.

Past guests have included Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Hannah Cruz, Michael Mott, Michael Kushner, Robert Bannon, Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9), Robbie Rozelle, and many others! For a full list of past and upcoming guests, to see production photos, and to stream shows from the prior week visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

You can learn more about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway by visiting www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends and www.bar9ny.com.