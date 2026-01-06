Meshelle & Mike Troy Bring MOTHERS KNOW BEST, FATHERS KNOW LESS To Joe’s Pub This Month

Award-winning stand-up comedians Meshelle, known as “The Indie Mom of Comedy,” and Mike Troy will return to Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater with MESHELLE & Mike Troy: Mothers Know Best, Fathers Know Less. The performance will be presented Saturday, January 17 at 9:30 p.m.

Meshelle has appeared on Nickelodeon, STARz, and TruTV and is a home-birthing mother of three, while Troy has performed on HBO, Comedy Central, and TruTV and is a father of five. Longtime friends, the performers examine the challenges, missteps, and unexpected moments of parenting, drawing from their combined experience raising eight children.

The show has received a BroadwayWorld Award nomination in the Best Alternative Cabaret category.