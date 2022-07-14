Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mental Health Comedy Show YOU ARE NOT ALONE to Take Place at the Magnet Theater This Month

You Are Not Alone has spread awareness and aimed to correct misconceptions about mental health, all while providing an entertaining, fun, and safe space.

Jul. 14, 2022  

You Are Not Alone unites improvisers and artists that battle depression and mental illness in their day-to-day lives. Improvisers create scenes inspired by stand-up, poetry, and stories written about personal experiences and show that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.

For nearly 8 years at New York's premier place for improv, the Magnet Theater, You Are Not Alone has spread awareness and aimed to correct misconceptions about mental health, all while providing an entertaining, fun, and safe space.

Join the YANA community at https://www.facebook.com/YANAComedy

The show will take place on July 17th.



MacGyver Contest

