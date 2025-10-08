Melodia to Present RADIANT VOICES Fall 2025 Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Melodia Women's Choir will present its Fall 2025 concert, Radiant Voices, a powerful and contemplative choral program featuring sacred music for women's voices. The concert will be held live on Saturday, November 15 at 7:30 PM at Holy Apostles Church.

Led by Artistic Director Cynthia Powell and accompanied by pianist Janet Sora Chung, Radiant Voices offers a rich musical journey through sacred expression across centuries, cultures, and compositional styles. The program highlights both timeless and contemporary works that reflect themes of love, solace, spiritual connection, and unity.

"This program explores sacred music not solely as a religious tradition, but as a universal language of reflection, peace, and renewal," says conductor and artistic director Cynthia Powell. "These works speak to our shared longing for connection and meaning." This thoughtfully curated program invites listeners into moments of stillness, reverence, and lyrical beauty.

Highlights include:

Multiple settings of "Ubi Caritas" by Ola Gjeilo, Kim André Arnesen, and Roxanna Panufnik-each offering a unique interpretation of this timeless text on love and unity.

Two settings of "Psalm 23" by Franz Schubert and Rollo Dilworth, bridging classical lyricism and contemporary gospel-inspired energy.

Mozart's "Ave Verum Corpus", Gustav Holst's "Ave Maria", and Ola Gjeilo's "Ave Generosa", all paying tribute to sacred devotion through lush harmonies and emotional resonance.

Bach's joyful "Wir Eilen Mit Schwachen" and Mendelssohn's "Lift Mine Eyes", representing the choral richness of the Baroque and Romantic eras.

Contemporary works like "Our Endless Day" by Hilary Campbell and "Fear Thou Not" by Mårten Jansson, offering fresh reflections on comfort and renewal.

Beloved favorites such as "Panis Angelicus" by César Franck round out this spiritually immersive program.

"Radiant Voices is exactly what it sounds like - a vivid display of vocal color, unity, and expressive depth. This program brings together a powerful mix of old and new, spiritual and worldly, familiar and unexpected," says Powell.

Ticket Information:

Advance tickets: $25

Students/Seniors: $20

At the door: $30