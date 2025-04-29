Mellon Foundation Awards $15 Million in Emergency Funding to State Humanities Councils

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Times reports that The Mellon Foundation has announced announced it will provide $15 million in emergency funding to state humanities councils nationwide. The move comes after the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) abruptly canceled most existing grants earlier this month, redirecting its funding to align with new priorities under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Mellon funding will support humanities councils in all 50 states and six U.S. jurisdictions. Each council will receive $200,000 in immediate operational support, with additional $50,000 challenge grants that must be matched by other sources.

Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation, said the funding would help sustain humanities programs, particularly in rural areas where private philanthropy is limited. According to Alexander, the humanities encompass a wide range of community and educational initiatives.

The funding from Mellon will offset a portion of the $65 million the councils were originally set to receive from the NEH this year. Last fiscal year, the NEH had a budget of $207 million, providing major support to museums, historical sites, cultural festivals, and community projects.

The NEH’s funding cuts followed a review by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. The agency stated that it would redirect funds toward “the President’s priorities,” including $17 million for the National Garden of American Heroes, a sculpture park first proposed by President Trump during his earlier term. An additional $17 million will come from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The NEH also announced the creation of a new grant program, "Celebrate America!," which will distribute up to $6.25 million for projects related to the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026. Additionally, the agency laid off nearly two-thirds of its staff, which had previously numbered about 180 employees.

Phoebe Stein, president of the Federation of State Humanities Councils, said that the emergency Mellon funding would stabilize the councils temporarily. Stein noted that 40 percent of councils reported having less than six months of reserve funds following the NEH cuts.

“This is an absolute lifeline to restabilize the councils,” Stein said, emphasizing the need for councils to seek long-term solutions.

State humanities councils support a variety of programs, including book festivals, local history initiatives, literary events, and historic preservation projects. According to the federation, every $1 of federal support generates approximately $2 in private investment, contributing to local economies and tourism.

The Mellon Foundation, which had assets of $7.9 billion at the end of 2023, has provided emergency funding during previous crises. In 2020, the foundation increased its annual grantmaking to $500 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and announced a new strategic focus on social justice.

Alexander said that while the foundation was considering additional emergency support due to widespread federal funding cuts, philanthropy alone could not replace the scale of lost government support.

“For the humanities in particular, we thought this was someplace we had a responsibility to do what we could,” Alexander said.

