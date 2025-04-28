Megan Williams Dance Projects VISIBLE World Premiere To Be Presented At Danspace Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Megan Williams Dance Projects (MWDP) will give the World Premiere of Visible, an intergenerational dance choreographed by Megan Williams, June 5, 6, and 7, 2025, 7:30pm, at Danspace Project Off -Season in New York City.

Visible is set to Alexander Scriabin's Piano Preludes, performed live by Isabelle O'Connell, and original music performed live by Tristan Kasten-Krause from his 2021 album Potential Landscapes. Williams' choreography for Visible will explore the tensions between our seen and unseen identities. Our ever evolving and dissolving roles in society as family members, partners, care givers, friends, and artists shape and conceal who we are, revealing disparate and common connections.

Performers for Visible are Janet Charleston, Emily Marie Pope, Clarence Brooks, Réka Echerer, Mary Lyn Graves, Robert Mark Burke, Chelsea Enjer Hecht, Esmé Boyce, Courtney Lopes, Will Noling, and Megan Williams. Musicians include Kasten-Krause (bass), O'Connell (piano), Brendon Randall-Myers (guitar) and Zosha Warpeha (Hardanger fiddle).

Visible is part of Danspace Project's Off-Season series. Tickets, priced at $20-$40, are available at https://danspaceproject.org. Danspace Project is located at St. Mark's Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 East 10th Street in New York City.

For more information, please visit Megan Williams Dance Projects at https://www.mwdanceprojects.com/.

About Megan Willliams

Megan Williams is an independent dance artist, choreographer, in demand teacher, and repetiteur. Her choreography has been produced throughout the United States. After graduating from Juilliard School and dancing in the companies of Ohad Naharin, Laura Glenn, and Mark Haim, she joined the Mark Morris Dance Group, dancing for 10 years, touring worldwide, creating roles in seminal works, and appearing in the films Falling Down Stairs (with Yo Yo Ma), The Hidden Soul of Harmony, The Hard Nut, and Dido and Aeneas. Her dancing with MMDG was named “an unusual blend of delicate precision and sensuous fluency…with considerable strength and profound musicality.” (Tobi Tobias for New York Magazine). Williams continues her affiliation with Morris as guest teacher, guest rehearsal director, and as an international stager of his works. She was a 2019 Choreographic Initiative Fellow at the Center for Ballet and the Arts (NYU) and is currently serving on the dance faculties of the Conservatory of Dance at Purchase College, SUNY, and Sarah Lawrence College (where she is an MFA alumna).

About Megan Williams Dance Projects

Megan Williams Dance Projects was founded in 2016 with the mission of interrogating and elevating the human experience through the research, creation, production, and performance of contemporary dance works. Williams was the DANCE NOW Commissioned Artist in 2018, premiering her first full evening work, One Woman Show to great acclaim at Joe's Pub in NYC and hailed as “whip-smart and vastly entertaining” (Deborah Jowitt for ArtsJournal). Recent projects include 2024's Smile, Though Your Heart is Aching with composer Eve Beglarian."Smile brings an abundance of life to the stage through music and movement, calling upon a wide range of life's emotions. Celebration chases sadness; triumph trails tears." (Kristen Hedberg, Critical Dance); a 2023 commission for the Rye Arts Center ( Rye, NY), a 2022 large installation project at the Katonah Museum of Arts (Katonah, NY), and the Dance Off the Grid series at the Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck, N.Y. For more info: Megan Williams Dance Projects.

