Meet the Stars of Stage Door: English Bernhardt Wants to Help Celebrate Your Birthday!

Click Here for More Articles on Stage Door

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Mean Girls alum English Bernhardt, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

Not crazy per say, but I love birthdays! So fun to get dressed up in a party hat with balloons and sing to celebrate such a special occasion!

Who are you a super fan of?

Julie Andrews, Meryl Streep, Sutton Foster, Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda to name a few...

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I got so nervous at my first musical audition growing up, I left! Totally panicked. And I can't wink...like physically can't do it!!

Broadway is coming back! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

Travel! See friends and family, and COOK new and exciting foods in my kitchen before tour life takes over and it is back to microwaves and mini-fridges!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Hamilton or Hadestown, but anything will be absolutely magical and electric. I just know once the downbeat of that overture starts, I will be weeping.

English Bernhardt is currently performing on the Mean Girls 1st National Tour as the standby for Cady Heron, Regina George and Janis Sarkisian.