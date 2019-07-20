Meet the Current Cast of HAMILTON on Broadway!

They're young, scrappy and hungry.

Hamilton is ready to blow us all away as they enter their fourth year of their monumental Broadway run! Take a look at the current cast that is burning up the Richard Rodgers stage.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago, on tour in the US and in London's West End, where it opened in December 2017 winning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.



HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Hamilton'S score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

We already know and love the original Broadway cast, but today we're studying up on the current 2019 company!

Denée Benton (Eliza Hamilton):

Denée Benton made her Broadway debut and received a 2017 Tony Award nomination, Drama League Distinguished Performance Award nomination, Theatre World Award and a Lilly Award for her portrayal of Natasha in the Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. National tour/West End: Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon, Ruby in Lifetime's hit series "UnREAL." CMU Drama! Thanks to Mommy & Daddy. Dedicated to the incredible and strong Elizas of my life: my Mom, Grandmas and Aunties.

BROADWAY: The Book of Mormon, The Performers, Shrek: The Musical (Drama Desk Nomination), Passing Strange (Tony Award Nomination, Drama Desk Nomination, Theatre World Award, Audelco Award), Cymbeline, Well. FILM: Sisters, Limitless, He's Way More Famous Than You, Redhook Summer (dir. Spike Lee), Passing Strange (dir. Spike Lee). TELEVISION: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Mozart in the Jungle," "Unforgettable," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Broadway: Hamilton (George Washington), Motown the Musical(OBC). Off-Broadway: Lazarus (NYTW), Whorl Inside a Loop(Second Stage), Rent (First Revival), Hurt Village (Signature Theatre). National Tour/Regional: In the Heights (First National Tour), Fortress of Solitude (Dallas Theatre Center), Motown the Musical (First National Tour). TV: "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" (FX). Training: The Boston Conservatory, The Juilliard School. With help and big dreams even a kid from a small island can do amazing things. For Bermuda, family, and SMS

A Drama Desk and OBIE Award-winning actress. She is best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning hit musical In the Heights; she also starred as Elphaba in Wicked(Broadway). TV/Film: "Madam Secretary," "Quantico," "Doubt," "The Good Wife," "White Collar," Viral, After, Man on a Ledge, and Across the Universe. Broadway: AIDA, Lennon, Dance of the Vampires. Mandy has performed with prestigious symphonies across the country and around the world

Broadway: Genie in Aladdin (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award); Bobby in Memphis; Mitch in Spelling Bee. TV: Coriolanus Burt on Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Fox's "Gotham," Lance Strongbow on "Disney's Tangled." Film: Upcoming - Three Christsopposite Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. Solo Show: How the Heck Did I Get Here? Multiple sold-out engagements at 54 Below. Member of hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme. To Dawn - the best wife in the world!

Joanna A. Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds):

Thriller Live (West End, London), Regional: Baz: Star Crossed Love (Palazzo Theater), Gotta Dance (Pre-Broadway Premiere, Bank of America Theater), Kiss Me Kate (Pasadena Playhouse), Hair (Hollywood Bowl), Showboat (Sacramento Music Circus), Parade (3D Theatricals), Caroline, or Change (PCPA), For the Record Live. Hollywood: Baz Luhrmann, John Hughes, Tarantino. TV: NBC's "Hairspray Live," NBC's "The Sing-Off," NBC'S "The Winner Is," "The Comedy Jam" on Comedy Central

Theater credits include Otto in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, Usnavi in In the Heights at Theater Under the Stars and Young Sal in The Public Theater's The Capeman at The Delacorte. Television credits include The CW's "Carrie Diaries," CBS's "Blue Bloods," HBO's "High Maintenance," and Eduardo in the Golden Globe-nominated STARZ series "Flesh and Bone."

Euan Morton just finished the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He originated the role of Boy George in Taboo in London and New York (Olivier and Tony Award nominations, Theatre World Award). Additional Broadway credits: Cyrano de Bergerac and Sondheim on Sondheim. Selected Off-Broadway and regional credits include Measure for Pleasure at The Public Theater (Obie Award) and Parade at Ford's Theatre (Helen Hayes Award). A favorite recent collaboration was with Tony Kushner and Maurice Sendak on the new musical Brundibar.

Honored to tell this story. Off-Broadway: One Day. Regional: Douglas Carter Beane's Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure (world premiere, Dallas Theater Center), Gotta Dance (world premiere, directed by Jerry Mitchell), In the Heights (Hangar Theatre), Choir Boy (Geffen Playhouse). Select film: Prep School and They Found Hell (2015). Austin thanks his parents and mentor Bettina Devin for endless support.

Wallace Smith (Hercules Mulligan / James Madison):

Broadway: Les Misérables (Enjolras), Rocky, Godspell, American Idiot, Hair, Ragtime, The Lion King (Adult Simba). Wallace returns to Chicago where he originated the role of Dion in White Noise. A triple threat, Wallace is also a songwriter/recording artist. Recent TV/film credits include BET's "New Edition" mini-series, "Braindead," "Crime," "Person of Interest," "Elementary" and "Blue Bloods."

Tour: The Lion King. New Jersey native. Graduate of SUNY Purchase. Credit and honor to God for his many blessings. Performances are dedicated to my mother, rest in peace.

Film/TV: Michael Fiorelli in Festivals of Patience, Alfie in "The Next Step. " Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, CATS, Aladdin, Race and Davey u/s in Newsies, Billy in Billy Elliot.

Lauren Boyd (Ensemble, u/s Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds):

Broadway Debut! National Tours: Wicked(Ensemble), West Side Story (Bebecita U/S Consuela). Regional: Goodspeed, Musical Theatre West (Anita), Sacramento Music Circus, Second City. Proud DDO & AEA member! Love to Family & Jesus! Psalm 149:3

Andrew Chappelle (Standby for Aaron Burr, Lafayette/Jefferson, Mulligan/Madison, Laurens/Philip, King George)

Broadway: Mamma Mia! First national tour: Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Off-Broadway: Hamilton at The Public Theater. Original sketch comedy on YouTube: "The Sketch Betch." For Mom.

Broadway: If/Then. Off-Broadway: Ordinary Days(revival), Three Days to See. Tours: If/Then, Disney's High School Musical. Regional: Vietgone, Next to Normal, Allegiance. Much gratitude to the HamFam, Telsey + Co., David & Terry. For my friends, mentors and family.

Broadway: West Side Story, Gigi, Hot Feet. National Tours: Wicked, Addams Family. TV: "Smash," "So You Think You Can Dance: Season Five" "PBS's Sinatra Live." NYU Tisch BFA. Thanks to CESD! Love to my family.

Dancer, singer, songwriter. Credits include: Fuerza Bruta, Footloose (2011 remake), "X Factor," Miley Cyrus just to name a few. This is Glur's Broadway debut! Thank you mom, dad, and brother!

Broadway debut! Regional: Freedom Riders; In the Heights; Songbird; Caroline, or Change; The Toxic Avenger; Rent. Thanks to family, Justin Cowan, Tracy Helf, Sarah Gentile, Carla LeFevre, WTG, and Telsey!

Jennie Harney-Fleming (Universal Standby Eliza Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds):

Broadway: Nettie (The Color Purple). Off-Broadway: Pearl Bailey (Pearl), Audelco nominee for Best Actress. National tour: Motown The Musical. Film: The Oz Project. Thanks to God, Mom, Dad, and The Entertainment Group!

Broadway debut!! Hamilton first national tour (original cast). University of Michigan graduate (B.F.A. in dance and art history). Trained with American Ballet Theatre and Joffrey Ballet. Love to her entire family.

Original Broadway casts: Newsies (Astaire nom), Matilda. National tours: West Side Story, Oz (Scarecrow). Regional: Finding Neverland, A.R.T. (original Porthos). Film/TV: "High School Musical," "High School Musical 2," MTV's "American Mall," "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 4, "Smash."

Broadway Debut! International Tours: Grease (Sonny), FAME (D.C). National Tours: In the Heights (Graffiti Pete), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Pajama Game (Steam Heat). Film: Waiting in the Wings(Co-Choreographer). Thanks to God, my amazing family, friends and all my teachers.

Broadway Debut! Member of The Bring About! Regional: Miss Saigon (Flatrock), The King and I (DSM). Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc V (MoonShadow). Thanks to my incredible family, friends and Telsey + Co! For Mom, Madonna, and Waipo.

Broadway: Cats. B.F.A., University of Michigan. Thanks to The Mine, Andy B., and creatives for this opportunity. Love to my family and my chosen family. "You live as long as you dance."

Broadway debut! Extremely excited & grateful to be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton! Native of Miramar, FL. Special thanks to Telsey + Co., TAME, my family & Jeannie!

Broadway Debut! Upon graduating from Allen High School, she originated the Chicago and Philip Tour companies of Hamilton as "the Bullet." All my love and thanks to God, family, and friends!

B.F.A. graduate of Missouri State University. Off-Broadway/Broadway/first national tour debuts as the Vacation Swing for the Tony/Grammy Award-winning In the Heights. #soldieroflove

Charlotte, NC native. B.F.A. graduate from University of the Arts. Credits: Cabin in the Sky (NYCC Encores!), Dreamgirls (DTC), Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Thank You CESD and family.

Gabriella Sorrentino (Co-Dance Captain, Swing, u/s Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds):

Broadway: On Your Feet. Regional: A Chorus Line, In the Heights,West Side Story. B.F.A. in dance from Point Park University. "Special thanks to my parents, Lucille, Andy, Stephanie, Michael and the entire creative team!"

Broadway: Wicked. Regional: Rock of Ages (Vegas), Celebration Theatre's The Color Purple (Harpo), Pasadena Playhouse's Kiss Me Kate (Bill/Lucentio), Performance Riverside's In the Heights (Benny), Moonlight Amphitheater's Aida (Mereb) and Adam Lambert's world tours! TV/film: FOX's "A Christmas Story Live," Dreamgirls.

Broadway Debut! Australian born and honored to be here! Regional: Chicago Hollywood Bowl, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Dorcas), Big Fish (Mermaid), The Addams Family, Ragtime. Thanks to my husband, Mum, family and friends!

Raven Thomas (Ensemble, u/s Eliza Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds):

Honored to tell this story. Much love to Mom, Dad, brothers, teachers, the Mine, and Telsey for their continuing support! B.F.A., CCM. "I was given, therefore I give" -J.D.

Gregory Treco (Standby for Aaron Burr, Lafayette/Jefferson, George Washington):

Proudly from Nassau, Bahamas! Broadway/Off-Broadway: Taboo; Zanna, Don't!; Miracle Brothers. For Rich, Greg, Ola, Mathenee, Eboni, Danielle, Jason, Marley, Hendrix, Marjorie. Proverbs 3:5-6

Ryan Vasquez (Ensemble, u/s Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson):

Broadway: Waitress (original cast), Wicked. TV/film: "The Good Fight" (CBS), 70th Annual Tony Awards, "Today Show." Regional: Muny, MTWichita. Love to CGF, Telsey, Mom and Solea. Proud Michigan graduate. Broadway: Waitress (Original Cast), Wicked. TV: "The Good Fight" (CBS), 70th Annual Tony Awards, the "Today" show. Regional: MUNY, MTWichita. Thanks to CGF, Telsey, Mom, and Solea. Proud Michigan graduate.

From Sydney, Australia Robert is thrilled to make his Broadway Debut in Hamilton. Thank you to ED5 International. I owe everything to my wonderful parents and my beautiful wife, my source of inspiration.

Native of Minnesota and thrilled to be part of Hamilton! The Juilliard School alum. International tour of West Side Story. Regional: Theatre Aspen, Ordway. Gratitude to family, Morris, & CTG.





Related Articles