Shoshana Bean, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More Join Ben Vereen 80th Birthday Concert at NJPAC
The celebration will feature Grammy-nominated Karrin Allyson, Melba Moore and other Broadway stars honoring Vereen's legacy.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 8:00 p.m., as part of the TD James Moody Festival.
Vereen will be joined by a lineup of special guests, including Karrin Allyson, Shoshana Bean, Melba Moore, Stephanie Pope, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Lillias White, with additional artists to be announced.
Accompanied by the Andy Farber Orchestra, the performers will celebrate Vereen's remarkable legacy with songs spanning his career on Broadway, in film and on television.
For decades, Vereen's electrifying performances have placed him at the center of American cultural history. He originated the role of Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, earned a Tony Award for Pippin and brought his signature artistry to productions including Hair, Fosse and Wicked.
His unforgettable screen performances include Bob Fosse's All That Jazz, the landmark television series Roots and the 2026 series The Gray House.
The all-star lineup includes:
- Karrin Allyson — Five-time Grammy Award nominee.
- Shoshana Bean — Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night and The Lost Boys.
- Melba Moore — Hair, Purlie and Les Misérables.
- Stephanie Pope — Chicago, Fosse and Kiss of the Spider Woman.
- Brian Stokes Mitchell — Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me, Kate and Ragtime.
- Ben Vereen — Pippin, Hair, Fosse and Wicked.
- Lillias White — The Life, Dreamgirls, Fela! and Hadestown.
Additional special guests will be announced.
For tickets and additional information, visit njpac.org. NJPAC is located at One Center Street in Newark, New Jersey
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