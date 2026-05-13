Ledisi Joins The Broadway Cast of New Musical WANTED

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, author, and producer Ledisi will head to Broadway this fall in the new musical Wanted. Ledisi will star as Tallulah Clarke, mother of the sisters Clarke, alongside Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Gatsby: An American Myth) as Mary Clarke and Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Dreamgirls) as Martha Clarke. Wanted will begin previews at The James Earl Jones Theatre on October 15, 2026, with an opening night set for November 8, 2026.

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Ledisi shared, "I am beyond thrilled to join the cast of Wanted. My first Broadway principal role, and I still can't believe it. I keep thinking about the journey, God's timing, and the importance of legacy. I'm grateful to Angelica Chéri, Ross Baum, Stevie Walker-Webb, and our producers for trusting me with the role of Tallulah, and to my family, friends, and team for giving me the courage to say ‘yes.’ I love being a recording artist, and that will never change. Theatre has always been part of my vision as a storyteller. This isn't a pivot... It's another expansion of me. And I'm just getting started."

Ledisi blends R&B, soul, jazz, gospel, and blues into a sound that is uniquely her own. Over the course of her career, Ledisi has received multiple Grammy nominations including “Best New Artist” for her breakthrough album Lost & Found and won the Grammy Award for “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for her song “Anything For You.” In 2025, she earned two additional Grammy nominations for “Best R&B Album” for her sixteenth studio album The Crown and “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for the album’s standout single “Love You Too.” Ledisi’s film and television credits include Selma (2014) and Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (2022), as well as appearances in “American Soul,” “Pose” and Spinning Gold. Her Broadway credits include Caroline, or Change (2004) and Hair (2004).

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

A soulful and dangerous new Broadway musical, Wanted is the mostly true story of Mary and Martha Clarke: sisters, outlaws, legends. Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Sisters Clarke, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce.

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