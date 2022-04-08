Meet the Cast of HANGMEN; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen begins previews tonight, Friday, April 8, 2022. The production opens on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Broadway's Golden Theatre for a limited 10-week engagement.

The cast features "Game of Thrones'" Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut opposite David Threlfall (Harry), whose performance as "Smike" was critically acclaimed in both the original London and Broadway productions of Nicholas Nickleby and is returning to Broadway for the first time in 25 years.

Hangmen also features two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Gina Costigan, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

MOONEY

Theater: The Spoils (West End, Trafalgar Studios) and Equus (Chichester Festival Theatre). Film credits: Night Teeth (Netflix), Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, Coky Giedroyc's How to Build a Girl, Shane Black's reboot The Predator, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch's John Wick, and Joe Wright's Atonement. Television credits: "Game of Thrones" (HBO, Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series), "Close to the Enemy" (BBC Two), "White House Farm" (ITV and HBO Max), and "Harlots" (Hulu). Upcoming television: "SAS: Rogue Heroes" (BBC).

ALICE

Tracie is a double Olivier Award winner, and a Tony Award and four-time Olivier Award nominee. Theater credits include hosting A Celebration of Judy at the Carnegie Hall (UK); 1 of 7 Roses in the Gypsy concert (Alexandra Palace); Mame; Follies (Olivier Award nomination); Ruthless the Musical; Mrs. Henderson Presents (Toronto/West End/Theatre Royal Bath, Olivier Award nomination); The Hypochondriac; End of the Rainbow (West End/Tour/Broadway; Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Broadwayworld Award LA winner, Tony and Olivier Award nominations); La Cage aux Folles (WhatsOnStage Award); Hairspray (Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award); Les Misérables; High Society (Olivier Award nomination); Cash on Delivery; She Loves Me (Olivier Award); Breezeblock Park; Amid the Standing Corn; Carousel (Manchester Evening News Drama Award); A Midsummer Night's Dream; The Merchant of Venice; Much Ado About Nothing; Working Class Hero; Educating Rita. TV: Sharon Bentley in "Coronation Street" for ITV, "The Bay," "Casualty," "Scott & Bailey," "Burn It," "New Tricks," "Vincent and the Royal." Film: The Extinction of Fireflies, filmed on location in Rhode Island, directed by James Walsh; Shirley Valentine; Deep Red Instant Love; Knights and Emeralds. Recordings include Forever England, People Like Us, The Snowfield. She is also the voice of Bridget Jones (Bridget Jones's Diary and The Edge of Reason), for which she received the International Audie Award for Best Comedy Actress.

CLEGG

Off-Broadway & Regional: Hangmen (Atlantic Theater), Indian Summer (Playwrights Horizons), Becky Nurse of Salem (Berkeley Rep). Selected past film work includes X, My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Super Dark Times, As You Are. Owen has recurred on FX's "The Americans" and HBO's "Boardwalk Empire."

INSPECTOR FRY/DOCTOR

Theater: The Merchant of Venice, Twelfth Night, The Tempest (RSC), Betrayal, Doubt, The Dice House (West End), Amadeus, Stones in His Pockets, Sarcophagus, M. Butterfly, Equus, The Bacchae, Another Country, Buried Child, Cowboy Mouth, and three solo shows: Sacred Elephant (Off-Broadway), I Was King as HRH the Duke of Windsor, and I Am My Own Wife. A British/South African actor, his diverse stage and screen work has garnered 13 awards and many nominations, including six Fleur Du Cap Awards for Best Actor. Hangmen marks his Broadway debut. Film: Flytrap, Skin, Retribution, A Good Man in Africa, Doomsday, Lord of War, Forgiveness. TV: "Prodigal Son," "MacGyver," "The Blacklist," "Blindspot," "Infinity Train," "Salem," "Hannibal," "Women in Love," "Black Sails," "American Gods."

SHIRLEY

During her second year at drama school, Gaby won the coveted Laurence Olivier Bursary Award. She left her third year early to play the lead in Hampstead Theatre's Scarlett. Shortly after, she was cast in Hangmen Off-Broadway, and she is delighted to be returning to the role. Additional theater: If We Were Older (National Theatre). TV: "I May Destroy You" (HBO), "Inside No. 9," "The Ipcress File," "Gaynor & Ray," "Temple," "A Discovery of Witches," "Victoria." Film: Military Wives, Enola Holmes.

HENNESSY

Josh trained with the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain before studying at the Yale School of Drama. He is delighted to be back in New York, where he has appeared Off-Broadway in Trainspotting (Roy Arias Stages) and The Price of Thomas Scott (Mint Theater, Theatre Row). Additional theater credits include Love & Other Acts of Violence (Donmar Warehouse), Uninvited (Edinburgh Fringe/New Diorama Theatre, London), All's Well That Ends Well (MaineStage Shakespeare). TV: "Masters of the Air" (Apple TV+). Josh would like to thank his dear family and friends for their continued love, guidance, and support. joshgoulding.com

ALBERT

Theater: Best of Enemies, The Provoked Wife, Venice Preserved, The Country Wife, Twelfth Night, A Christmas Carol, The Ferryman (2018 Olivier Award Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role), Orson's Shadow, Love's Labour's Lost, Much Ado About Nothing, The Libertine, Unscorched, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, A Walk On Part, The Winter's Tale, Hapgood, Absurdia, The Eleventh Capital, Uncle Vanya. Film: Heart of Lightness, Skyfall, Leave to Remain, Thunderpants, Firelight. TV: "Life After Life," "Small Axe," "Catherine the Great," "Rillington Place," "Victoria," "Witless," "Todd Margaret," "The Escape Artist," "Whitechapel," "Big Bad World," "Silk," "Criminal Justice," "Broken News," "Brief Encounters," "My Family," "Peep Show," "Lee Evans: So What Now?", "Chambers," "The Peter Principle," "Kiss Me Kate," "People Like Us," "Boyz Unlimited," "Sometime Never," "Pure Wickedness."

BILL/GUARD

Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Barrymore Theatre), Travesties (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Hangmen (Atlantic Theater), Muswell Hill (Barrow Group). Regional: Twelfth Night, Present Laughter (both at Two River Theatre); Taking Steps (Barrington Stage); Bedroom Farce (Huntington); Twelfth Night (Centerstage); Stones in His Pockets (Hudson Stage); Hit-Lit (Queens Theatre); The Illusion (Triad Stage); Sisters Rosensweig (Capital Rep); Romeo and Juliet, The Real Thing, Amadeus (Northern Stage). National Theatre, London: Coast of Utopia, His Girl Friday, Tartuffe, The Wonders of Sex, The Country Doctor. Additional theater (London): Diana of Dobsons, The Skin Game, The Years Between and Factors Unforeseen (Orange Tree Theatre), Torn (Arcola), State of Innocence (Theatre 503). Film/TV: "The Plot Against America" (HBO), "The Blacklist," "Dark Shadows," "Believe," "The Office" (BBC original), "Waking the Dead," "Eastenders," "Shakespeare's Happy Endings," "Silent Witness."

ARTHUR/GOVERNOR

John created the role of "Arthur" in the Atlantic Theater production of Hangmen. Broadway: Anything Goes; A Touch of the Poet; Noises Off; Kiss Me, Kate; Moby Dick; Photo Finish; Otherwise Engaged; Spokesong; Bedroom Farce; Amadeus; The Homecoming; London Assurance; Golden Child. Off-Broadway: Me and My Girl (Encores!); Allegro and Damn Yankees (Encores!); The Language Archive; Engaged; The Rear Column; Close of Play. Regional: Lettice and Lovage (National Tour), Quartermaine's Terms (Williamstown); Trying (Walnut Street Theatre); Heartbreak House (BTF); Racing Demon (Guthrie Theater); The Circle (Westport Country Playhouse). Film: The Shawshank Redemption, Thinner, Donnie Brasco. TV: "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "The Good Wife," "Person of Interest," "Madam Secretary," "Elementary." He has narrated concerts and recordings with Igor Stravinsky, Glenn Gould, and the Juilliard String Quartet.

SYD

Andy is an award-winning actor, director, and writer for his work in theater, film, and television. Recent theater: Tevye in Trevor Nunn's award-winning Fiddler on the Roof (Olivier nomination); Hangmen (West End); Stephen Sondheim's Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory); Abigail's Party (West End); Ghost Stories, which Andy starred in, co-wrote, and co-directed with Jeremy Dyson. Television: "Grantchester," "Unforgotten," "The Capture," "Wanderlust," "Hanna," "Election Spy," "The Eichmann Show," "Ballot Monkeys," "Campus," "Dead Set," Winston Churchill in "Peaky Blinders." Film: Ghost Stories, Jungle Cruise, Judy, The Commuter, Death at a Funeral, Kick-Ass 2, Black Death, The Brothers Bloom, Severance, Shut Up & Shoot Me (Best Actor winner at Cherbourg Film Festival). Andy has collaborated with Derren Brown for over 20 years, winning an Olivier Award for Derren Brown: Something Wicked This Way Comes and a New York Drama Desk Award for Derren Brown: Secret. Andy's books The Golden Rules of Acting and More Golden Rules of Acting have become bestsellers within the acting world.

CHARLIE/GUARD

Theater: A Very Very Very Dark Matter (Bridge Theatre); Baskerville (Liverpool Everyman); To Kill a Mockingbird (Regents Park and Barbican); A Streetcar Named Desire, Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (Royal Exchange Theatre); Hangmen (also West End), Breathing Corpses (Royal Court); Watching the Detectives (Library Theatre Manchester); Parting Shots (Stephen Joseph Scarborough); Meat and Crash (Theatre Royal Plymouth). TV: "Hapless," "Curfew," "Motherland," "Victoria," "Casualty," "Ashes to Ashes," "The 4 O'clock Club," "Doctors," "Stepping Up," "The Midnight Beast," "Body Farm," "Ideal," "Holby City," "Sharps Peril," "The Royal Today," "Funland," "Skins," "Shameless," "Clocking Off," "Happiness," "My Hero," "City Central," "The Lakes," "The Bill." Film: Peterloo, The Unseen, United We Fall, A Feld in England, Elevator Gods, Looking for Eric, Dope Opera, County Kilburn, Velvet Goldmine.

HARRY

RSC Theatre (Associate Artist): David originated the role of Smike in Nicholas Nickleby (1980, London) and went on to reprise his critically acclaimed performance on Broadway, for which he received a Tony Award nomination; Don Quixote (2016/19). Additional theater: Bed of Roses, Someone Who'll Watch Over Me, The Rehearsal (Roundabout), The War at Home (James Duff), The Traveller (Jean-Claude van Itallie), Hamlet, Blue/Orange, Oedipus, The Count of Monte Cristo, Present Laughter, Peer Gynt, Hedda Gabler, Beckett's The Old Tune, Faith Healer. TV: Frank Gallagher on the original "Shameless" (5 RTS Awards), "Housewife 49," Sam Beckett in "Waiting for Andre" (Sky), "Ripper Street," "Troy," "Tommy Cooper," "The Queen's Sister," "Conspiracy" (HBO), "Paradise Postponed," Edgar in Laurence Olivier's "King Lear," "Dodger" (2022), "Funny Woman" (2022). Film: Master and Commander, Nowhere Boy, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Chunky Monkey, Patriot Games, The Russia House, Black Sea, Hot Fuzz.

UNDERSTUDY

Sebastian is thrilled to be a part of this company and back on Broadway, having done mostly film and TV recently, including Taking Woodstock, "Law & Order," "Power," "Bull," "The Get Down," lots of indie films you haven't seen, and national campaigns for Mercedes-Benz, Nespresso, and Vogue. Worked with NYC theater company Less Than Rent. Trained in London and NYC. Thanks to SirenSong Entertainment and CGF Talent. For Mum.

UNDERSTUDY

Broadway: Trouble in Mind, The Ferryman, Travesties, Farinelli and the King, The Cherry Orchard, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Hughie, King Charles III, The Elephant Man (also West End), Casa Valentina, Cyrano, Picnic, Mrs. Warren's Profession, Championship Season, Norman Conquests, A Man for All Seasons, Present Laughter, Hedda Gabler, Caine Mutiny, Herbal Bed. Off-Broadway and regional: extensive. TV: "New Amsterdam," "The Blacklist," "Deception," "Shades of Blue," "Boardwalk Empire," "Homeland," "House of Cards," "Sally Hemings," "Rubicon," "Rescue Me," "Unforgettable," "White Collar," "Law & Order" (multiple).

UNDERSTUDY

Off-Broadway: The Shaughraun, Ernest in Love, It's a Wonderful Life, Burial at Thebes, Child's Christmas in Wales (Irish Rep), Belle of Belfast (Cherry Lane), Mary Broome (The Mint). West End: The Sound of Music. Regional: Shakespeare Theatre Company (DC), Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, The Old Globe, Cincinnati Playhouse, Pioneer, Penguin Rep, St. Louis Rep. TV/Film/Video Games: "The Loudest Voice" (Showtime), The Incoherents, College Humor, PSFU, RDR2, Diablo 3. katiefabel.com @katiefabel @healingenergyart

UNDERSTUDY

Colin was born in London to Australian parents, grew up in London where he attended the Central School of Speech and Drama, and became an American citizen in 2011. Broadway: Hangmen, Ink, The Ferryman, The Importance of Being Earnest, Waiting in the Wings. Off-Broadway: London Assurance, The Seafarer (Irish Rep); House and Garden (MTC); Woman in Black. Regional: Palm Beach Dramaworks, Guthrie, Alley, Mark Taper Forum, Wilma, The Rep, Westport Country Playhouse, Florida Stage, Maltz Jupiter, Old Globe, New Jersey Shakespeare Festival. TV: "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "The Blacklist: Redemption," "Pan-Am," "Zero Hour." In the UK, he worked at the Royal National Theatre for five seasons, in the West End as well as regionally, and on TV. In Australia, he has worked for the Sydney Theatre Company, and in New Zealand at The Court. He has taught and directed in London, San Diego, and Beijing. His writing includes plays and short stories for BBC Radio. mcphillamy.com

UNDERSTUDY

Broadway: The Ferryman. Off-Broadway: Party Face (NYCC), Suitcase Under the Bed (The Mint), Crackskull Row (Irish Rep/the cell). Regional: The Seedbed (NJ Rep). UK/Ireland: On McQuillan's Hill (The Finborough), An Trial (National Tour), The Risen People (Gaiety). Film/TV: My Sailor, My Love; "Atlanta"; "Harry Wild"; "Halston"; "I Know This Much Is True"; "Vikings"; Brittany Runs a Marathon; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Fair City"; Becoming Jane; Veronica Guerin. ginacostigan.com

