Meet the Cast of FUNNY GIRL; Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of Funny Girl is beginning performances tonight, March 26, at the August Wilson Theatre, ahead of an official opening on April 24.

Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo will be joined by Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby.

The musical is set to feature an acting company that includes Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Hadiya Lundgren, John Thomas Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, and Leslie Blake Walker.

Meet the cast below!

BEANIE FELDSTEIN

AS FANNY BRICE

Actress and vocalist Beanie Feldstein is quickly making a name for herself as one of Hollywood's most talented performers.

Currently, Feldstein can be seen starring in Ryan Murphy's limited series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," on which she also serves as a producer. The series examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). The series premiered on FX on September 7, 2021.

Upcoming, she will be seen in The Humans, a24's film adaption of Stephen Karam's four-time Tony Award-winning play of the same name. Feldstein will star opposite Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer and Steven Yeun. A24 is set to release the film on November 24, 2021. She will also lend her voice to the titular 'Harriet' in AppleTV+'s upcoming animated series "Harriet The Spy," alongside Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert.

She is currently filming Richard Linklater's screen adaptation of the beloved George Furth-Stephen Sondheim 1981 musical Merrily We Roll Along, which will continue filming over the course of the next 20 years.

In 2019, Feldstein starred in Olivia Wilde's critically acclaimed comedy Booksmart opposite Kaitlyn Dever. The film made its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Audience Award. Feldstein's performance earned her a 2020 Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, as well as the Virtuoso Award at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Prior, Feldstein starred in Greta Gerwig's Academy Award-nominated coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird, opposite Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. The film made its world premiere at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival and later screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The film received massive critical acclaim and won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. It was also awarded the 2018 AFI Award for Movie of the Year and named one of the National Board of Review's Top Ten Films of 2017. The film was also nominated for a plethora of awards including the 2018 Academy Award for Best Motion Picture, the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards for Best Comedy and Best Acting Ensemble.

In 2016, Feldstein made her feature film debut in Universal's Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, alongside Seth Rogan, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne and Chloe Grace Moretz. Her additional film credits include IFC Films' How To Build A Girl, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize, and Whitney Cummings's The Female Brain opposite Sofia Vergara, Cecily Strong and James Marsden.

Feldstein's television credits include Shonda Rhimes's "Grey's Anatomy," "The Simpsons," Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's Emmy-nominated comedy series "What We Do In The Shadows," NBC's critically acclaimed "Will & Grace" reboot and Jenji Kohan's "Orange Is The New Black."

On the stage, Feldstein made her Broadway debut in 2017 as 'Minnie Fay' in the Bette Midler-led production Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre.

RAMIN KARIMLOO

AS NICK ARNSTEIN

most recently has been starring for the past two seasons as 'Kian Madani' in the BBC One medical drama, "Holby City."

He is best known to American audiences in his critically acclaimed portrayal of 'Jean Valjean' in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables for which he was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for Leading Actor in a Musical. Other Broadway / NYC includes 'Gleb Vaganov' in Anastasia (Broadway), 'Archibald Craven' in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Center) and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit (Off-Bway).

West End and London theater includes Phantom of the Opera (Phantom), Les Misérables (Valjean), Love Never Dies (Phantom), Miss Saigon (Chris) and Murder Ballad; upcoming London concerts: Sunset Boulevard (Joe Gillis), Rumi: The Musical.

Ramin has played the roles of 'Che' in Evita and 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar all over the world from the Kennedy Center in DC to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

Film/TV: "Holby City" (BBC1), "Jesus: His Life" (History Channel), Nativity Rocks (Mirrorball Films), Life's Too Short (BBC), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), The Spa (Tiger Aspect Productions), The Phantom of the Opera, The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: 25th Anniversary, Les Misérables in Concert: 25th Anniversary. Upcoming: Tomorrow film.

In addition to his stage credits, Ramin has toured the world performing concerts both as a solo artist and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band. He has released four solo albums on Sony Records: From Now On, Human Heart, The Road to Find Out: East, and The Road to Find Out: South. His company of leisure wear line can be found at 8xcommunity.com as well as his website raminkarimloo.com.

Ramin resides with his wife and two sons and splits his time between London and New York. @raminkarimloo

JANE LYNCH

AS MRS. BRICE

is a five-time Emmy, two-time SAG Award, and Golden Globe Winner.

She currently co-stars on the award-winning comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," as well as hosting NBC's hit game show "The Weakest Link." She is well known for her Emmy-winning role as host of "Hollywood Game Night," as well as her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning portrayal of Sue Sylvester on "Glee."

Additional television credits include portraying Janet Reno in "Manifesto," "Space Force," "Only Murders in the Building," "Criminal Minds," "The Good Fight," "Portlandia," "Angel From Hell," "Party Down," "Lovespring International," "Two and a Half Men" and "The L Word."

Lynch's film credits include Wreck It Ralph I and II, The Three Stooges, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Talladega Nights, Role Models, Julie & Julia, A Mighty Wind, Best In Show, For Your Consideration, and Ivy + Bean for Netflix.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2013 production of Annie. Her additional theater work includes Oh Sister, My Sister at the Tamarind Theatre and Love, Loss and What I Wore at the Off-Broadway Westside Theatre.

Lynch is currently touring with Kate Flannery and the Tony Guerrero Quintet in their live cabaret show, Two Lost Souls. Their Billboard top 10 holiday album, "A Swingin' Little Christmas," is available from iTunes, Amazon and other outlets.

Lynch was raised near Chicago and cut her theatrical teeth at the Second City and Steppenwolf Theatre. Her memoir, "Happy Accidents," topped several national bestsellers lists, including The New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

JARED GRIMES

EDDIE RYAN

is a quadruple threat in the world of the arts where he is heavily making his mark in singing, dancing, acting, and choreographing. On numerous occasions, he has danced alongside legends such as Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Hines, Ben Vereen, Jerry Lewis and Fayard Nicholas. and also performed for Barack Obama and Ted Kennedy at the Kennedy Center. Most recently on Broadway, Jared could be seen in the Tony Award-winning production of A Soldier's Play.

Grimes has toured with Musical legend, Mariah Carey, under the choreography of Marty Kudelka, and danced for artists such as Common, Salt-n-Pepa, Envogue, Busta Rhymes and the Roots. Jared's theater credits include, After Midnight on Broadway directed by Warren Carlyle, Twist directed by Debbie Allen, Babes in Arms at the Goodspeed Opera House choreographed by Randy Skinner, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes directed by John Rando at Encores and Broadway Underground directed by himself.

In the world of acting, Jared is known for his recurring role of 'Adrian' on NBC's hit show "Manifest." He performed the lead role of 'Jackson' in the Annapurna feature film Swing Kids and Sammy Davis Jr.'s "Birth of the Blues" on Michael Feinstein's American Songbook for PBS. Other film credits include Paramount's, The Marc Pease Experience starring Ben Stiller, New Line Cinema's Little Manhattan and Elevation Filmwork's' First Born starring Elizabeth Shue. Grimes has appeared in commercials for Coca-Cola, Subway, MTV and television shows such as CBS' "Star Search," "Showtime at the Apollo," ABC Family's "Dance Fever" and "The Jerry Lewis Telethon."

Grimes made his choreography debut in Cirque Du Soleil's, Banana Shpeel Off-Broadway, choreographed commercials for Chili's and also assisted choreography with Kristin Denehy for Macy's popular Kids Bop commercial.

Recently he was a choreographer of After Midnight on Broadway and associate choreographer of Holler If You Hear Me, the Tupac musical.

Jared was a lead in the Radio CIty Spring Spectacular and recently choreographed the feature film "Breaking Brooklyn" with director Paul Becker.

PETER FRANCIS JAMES

FLORENZ ZIEGFELD

was most recently seen on Broadway as Barack, in Hillary and Clinton, and appears as Archie Gaines, in the EPIX series "Godfather of Harlem." Other Broadway credits include: Present Laughter (w/Kevin Kline), The Merchant of Venice (w/Al Pacino), On Golden Pond (w/James Earl Jones), Drowning Crow, and, Judgment at Nuremberg. For the NY Public Theater: Colin Powell in Stuff Happens (OBIE, Drama Desk, & Lucille Lortel Awards), Much Ado About Nothing, Venus, Hamlet, Long Day's Journey...at CSC: The Maids (OBIE Award). Signature Theater: The Lady From Dubuque, (Lortel Nomination). U.K.: The Lady From Dubuque (w/Maggie Smith), Cymbeline (RSC). Film and TV: The Humbling, Song One, The Losers, The Rebound, The Messenger, "The Time Traveller's Wife," "neXt," "Katy Keene," "Bull," "The Code," "Boardwalk Empire," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Oz," "Royal Pains," "Gossip Girl," "Kings," "The Rosa Parks Story," "Simple Justice," "The Ruby Bridges Story," all the "Law & Order" series. Narration: more than 70 books and numerous awards. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, he taught Shakespeare at The Yale School of Drama, from 2000-2020.

EPHIE AARDEMA

EMMA/MRS. NADLER, U/S FANNY, U/S MEEKER

was recently nominated for a Jeff Award for her performance in "Emma" at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. She played Dawn in the 1st national tour of Waitress, originated Tai in Clueless The Musical, and was in the original Broadway cast of The Bridges of Madison County. National tour credits include Fiddler on the Roof (Chava), and The Sound of Music (Liesl). Her other NYC/Off-Broadway credits include playing Monteen in Parade at Lincoln Center, Songbird, Daddy Long Legs, and Dear Edwina (Edwina). Regionally she has played at the Old Globe, La Jolla, Papermill, PCLO, Goodspeed, and St. Louis Rep among many others.

DEBRA CARDONA

MRS. MEEKER

Morning's at Seven (off-Broadway) and A Christmas Carol (Madison Square Garden). Consuelo in On Your Feet national tour. Abuela Claudia in In the Heights (Portland Center Stage), Emma Goldman in Ragtime (Paper Mill Playhouse). TV: Hector's Mom in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, appearances on Pose, Station 19, Scandal, and Mimi's Mother in Rent: Live.

TONI DIBUONO

MRS. STRAKOSH

On Broadway Toni has appeared as Luce in the revival of The Boys From Syracuse and Mrs. Wade in Wonderful Town. She has extensive Off-Broadway credits including her star turn in Forbidden Broadway for which she earned a Drama Desk Award for Best Actress in a Musical and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Most Striking Debut. She was also seen in Bad Habits at MTC, Up Against It at The Public Theatre, and The Transport Group's Tiny Closet. Regionally, she appeared in The Humans, Twelfth Night, The Miracle Worker, Cabaret, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, A Christmas Carol, Mary Poppins, and Slow Food. She has guest starred on "Law and Order SVU," "Life and Beth," "Daredevil," "God Friended Me," HBO's "The Leftovers," and series lead on PBS's "Mathnet." Commercials from GIEKO to toilet paper! Toni resides in New Jersey with her husband, actor Michael McGrath, daughter, actress Katie Claire McGrath, her dog, actress Georgie, and kitties Gordon and Nancy (they're not in the business).

MARTIN MORAN

TOM KEENEY

Broadway and Off-Broadway performances include roles in: Spamalot, Cabaret, Titanic, Sing Street, Wicked, Bells Are Ringing, How to Succeed in Business, Big River, Floyd Collins (Playwrights Horizons), A Man of No Importance (Lincoln Center Theater), 3 Kinds of Exile and Cider House Rules at The Atlantic Theater Company and Mans A Man at Classic Stage Company. His one-man play, All the Rage, received a 2013 Lucille Lortel Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Off Broadway Solo Show. He received a 2004 OBIE and two Drama Desk nominations for The Tricky Part, based upon his memoir which won the 2005 A Lambda Prize and Barnes and Noble Discover Award. Moran's writing has appeared in Ploughshares, the Pushcart Prize anthology and the New York Times. His second memoir, All the Rage, was released in 2016 by Beacon Press. His latest play, Theo, premiered in 2019 at Two River Theater.

AMBER ARDOLINO

ENSEMBLE, U/S EMMA

Recently seen in the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Moulin Rouge and Head Over Heels! National Tours include Rock of Ages, West Side Story and Flashdance. Film/TV Credits: In The Heights, "Fosse/Verdon," "Law & Order: SVU." Follow along on TikTok/IG: @ambernicoleardolino

DANIEL BEEMAN

ENSEMBLE, TENOR

He/Him. Broadway debut! Tour: Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius Hackl), Something Rotten! (u/s Shakespeare). Regional: KC Rep, KC Starlight, MTWichita, Ogunquit, Spinning Tree. Endless love and gratitude to family, every teacher I've ever had, BRS/Gage, and Sean. For Patricia.

COLIN BRADBURY

SWING, U/S ZIEGFELD/KEENEY

Broadway: Carousel; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Come Fly Away. Other NYC: Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Trip of Love; Bombshell, in Concert; The Jack Cole Project. National Tours: Hello Dolly!; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; The Book of Mormon, Come Fly Away, A Chorus Line, White Christmas, 42nd Street. TV/Film: Fosse/Verdon; Hail Caesar!; Isn't It Romantic.

KURT THOMAS CSOLAK

ENSEMBLE, U/S NICK

NYC: The Tap Dance Kid - NYCC Encores!, Fall for Dance 2021 - NYCC, Carnegie Hall, Little Island Dance Festival. Regional: Ayodele Casel's Chasing Magic - A.R.T., 42nd Street - The Ordway, Hot Shoe Shuffle - The Wick, White Christmas - Westchester Broadway. International: Tap Dogs. Concerts/Tours: Rhythmic Circus Holiday Shuffle, Dorrance Dance, JAM Project, CPD Plus. TV/Film: "The Performance," NBC's "World of Dance" S1 (Rhythmatic), "America's Got Talent," "Speed Racer The Next Generation," "Alientologists." Education: NYU - BA Gallatin School of Individualized Study. An accomplished filmmaker, founder of solarcproductions.com, producing 'NY Times Critics Pick' and award winning films, industrials, commercials, music videos. @kurtcsolak

LESLIE DONNA FLESNER

ENSEMBLE

has been featured in eight Broadway shows including Tootsie (u/s Sandy), Hello, Dolly starring Bette Midler (u/s Irene Molloy), An American in Paris, Honeymoon in Vegas, Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Chaplin (u/s Hedda Hopper, Oona, Hannah), Follies starring Bernadette Peters (u/s Young Heidi) and Finian's Rainbow (u/s Susan the Silent). Other New York credits include NY City Center Encores! productions of Mack & Mabel, Call Me Madam, Finian's Rainbow, Fanny and the world premiere of War Paint starring Patti LuPone. TV: "Boardwalk Empire," "The Knick," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Late Late Show with James Corden," The Tony Awards, and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Regionally, Leslie was most recently seen as the deliciously dim-witted Hedy LaRue in Maltz Jupiter Theatre's production of How to Succeed...; Leslie is a passionate educator and recently launched an online virtual studio called Broadway Imagined. Thanks to Hybrid and all my love to Justin @lesfles

AFRA HINES

ENSEMBLE, U/S EMMA

Most recently seen in Annie Live! on NBC, Afra is a veteran performer with 8 Broadway credits to her name. Some of her favorites include recent Tony Award winning Best Musical Hadestown (where she understudied the role of Persephone), SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical (where she played Michael/Maid and understudied Ariana DeBose in the role of Disco Donna Summer, performing the role 25 times), In The Heights (Original Broadway Company with Lin-Manuel Miranda), Shuffle Along (Original Broadway Company alongside Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter and Joshua Henry with choreography by Savion Glover), Ghost (Original Broadway Company, understudy Clara/Louise), and Motown (understudy Tina Marie). She also spent a year on the First National Tour of Hamilton (Angelica Tour) playing San Francisco and Los Angeles. Additionally, Afra was a Radio City Rockette for 7 years. You can see Afra in the miniseries "Fosse/Verdon" with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, on FX. Other television work includes "Boardwalk Empire"(Onyx Dancer), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (Hamilton ensemble), "The Detour" (B.Frank ensemble), "Mozart In the Jungle," and "SNL."

MASUMI IWAI

ENSEMBLE

is beyond thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Born and raised in Japan, Masumi moved to NYC 6 years ago to pursue a career in musical theater. Favorite credits include National Tour: The King and I (based on the Lincoln Center Production). Regional theater: FLY (La Jolla Playhouse, Dir: Jeffrey Seller, Choreo: Andy Blankenbuehler), Mamma Mia! (North Shore Music Theater). Education: Osaka University of Arts, Peridance International Dance School. Grateful to my family and friends both in the US and Japan who have helped me on my journey. @mmmasssun

ALIAH JAMES

ENSEMBLE

is ecstatic to be making her Broadway debut at The August Wilson Theatre! First National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Additional favorites: Newsies (Westchester Broadway Theatre), 42nd Street (The Rev Theatre), After Midnight (Norwegian Escape) Education: Point Park University: BFA, Modern Dance. She would to thank the Mine Agency, her amazingly supportive family and friends, and mom for being a constant force in her life!

JEREMIAH JAMES

STANDBY NICK, ZIEGFELD, KEENEY

Theater: BROADWAY: Funny Girl WEST END: Carousel OFF BROADWAY: The Fantasticks, SWEETEE. TOURS: Oklahoma! Regional: Les Miserables, Crazy for You, The Rose Tattoo, Young Frankenstein, Treasure Island, The great American Mousical, Lend Me a Tenor, Singing in the Rain, Show Boat, Anything Goes, Urinetown, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Adams Family. Radio: "Elaine Paige on Sunday" (BBC Radio), "The Alan Carr Show" (BBC Radio) and "Friday Night is Music Night" (BBC Radio). TV/Film: "The Alan Titchmarsh Show," "This Morning" on ITV, The BBC New Year's Eve countdown, "GMTV," "Port Charles" (ABC), and "General Hospital" (ABC), "May Day". Concerts: "The Royal Variety Performance," (For HRH Queen Elizabeth the 2nd), "Music on fire", "Proms in Hyde Park" Albums: Teatro Sony/BMG, Tupelo Yellow Sound Label. Co-Host of "The University of Pleasure" Podcast. JeremiahJames.net

DANIELLE KELSEY

SWING

One newborn-turned-toddler and a pandemic later, I am so freaking excited to be making my Broadway debut. It brings me such happiness to acknowledge the incredible and caring community surrounding me. From my amazing husband and ready-to-help mom to the countless outdoor visits with friends and family, your love has held this new mama up, and I am grateful. www.DanielleKelsey.com

STEPHEN MARK LUKAS

ENSEMBLE, U/S NICK

has appeared on Broadway as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Selected regional theatre credits: Paper Mill Playhouse (Gaston, Beauty and the Beast), Goodspeed Opera House (Joe Hardy, Damn Yankees), Ogunquit Playhouse (Curly, Oklahoma!). Television: "Gossip Girl," "FBI: Most Wanted." Graduate of NYU/ Tisch School of the Arts. With love and gratitude to my family, Brian, HCKR, and the entire Funny Girl team. Instagram: @smlukas

ALICIA HADIYA LUNDGREN

SWING

Broadway: Shuffle Along. New York: Rockette at The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, The Metropolitan Opera, Crazy For You (Lincoln Center). Regional: Ain't Misbehavin'. Concert dance: The Chase Brock Experience, Caleb Teicher and Co, Dallas Black Dance Theater, Philadanco, Ailey II. Television: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Z: The Beginning," MTV Video Music Awards. Choreography: "Encores!" Disney Plus. Associate Choreographer: Be More Chill Broadway / UK, Soul the Stax Musical, Hercules at The Public Theater.

JOHN MANZARI

ENSEMBLE, U/S EDDIE

is an Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award nominated artist. Stage: The Tap Dance Kid, Ayodele Casel's: Chasing Magic, NY Pops Up, 42ND Street, Maurice Hines: Tappin'Thru Life, The Wiz is 40, and Sophisticated Ladies. Television: "The Kennedy Center at 50," "The View," "Michael Feinstein at the Rainbow Room," and "The Jerry Lewis Telethon." John can be seen in the documentary about his mentor titled Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back and the award-winning short film Slip.

LIZ MCCARTNEY

STANDBY MRS. BRICE/STRAKOSH/MEEKER

Broadway: Sunday In The Park With George, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, The Phantom Of The Opera, The Dance Of The Vampires, TABOO, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mamma Mia, South Pacific, Annie. National Tours: The Little Mermaid, Souvenir, Cinderella, Les Miserables, The Phantom Of The Opera, The Rocky Horror Show, Wicked. TV: "The Blacklist," "The Other Two," "Annie-Live," "Madam Secretary," "Murphy Brown," "Bull."

KATIE MITCHELL

ENSEMBLE

is a rose-wine loving performer, fitness professional, and mama with a Boston Terrier obsession! Her journey as a performer began in Florida at the Miami Conservatory of Ballet after her elementary school dance teacher told her mom: "with that child's legs and beautiful feet, she needs to be dancing!" Thanks, Miss Bridgette! Katie later studied dance at New World School of the Arts and went on to Southern Methodist University, where she earned a BFA in Dance Performance as well as degrees in Math and Business. After college, she moved to New York City to pursue her passion for performing. Katie spent several years as the center Rockette, the tallest of the tall ladies, both on the road and in NYC. Some of her favorite theater credits include Sheila in A Chorus Line, Diana Dream/Dolores Dolores in On the Town, and Mona (better known as "Lipschitz") and Liz ("Pop") in Chicago the Musical (Broadway company). She also works as a fitness professional at various gyms and exercise studios across NYC and on Long Island and can be seen in many fitness videos. Katie loves this show and is honored to be a part of the cast!

JUSTIN PRESCOTT

ENSEMBLE, U/S EDDIE

A Houston, TX native, Justin received his BFA in Dance (Cum Laude) from SUNY Purchase College. He's been performing on Broadway for 10 years, with this production being his tenth show! TV/Film credits include, In the Heights, "Pose," "SMASH," and The Kennedy Center Honors. As a choreographer he's created original works for Pace University, The American Musical Dramatic Academy (AMDA LA), and most recently created an original piece called All In A Days Work at Loyola University, New Orleans.

MARIAH RESHEA REIVES

ENSEMBLE

is over the moon thrilled that she will be making her Broadway debut! She began her training at an early age, dancing at a studio in Sanford, North Carolina. She then went on to train at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts as a High School student before going on to graduate from Marymount Manhattan College with a B.A. in Teaching Dance Arts. Reives' credits include Cassandra in the First National Tour of Cats, Carmen (Principle Dancer), Me and My Girl (Ensemble), The New Yorkers (Ensemble), Jerome Robbins Broadway (Ensemble) and The Wiz (Ensemble). She has been seen on television with "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," performed with Lin Manuel Miranda, MAC Cosmetics commercial, and many more. Mariah thanks her amazing agents at BlocNYC, her family, and friends who continue to support her! @mariahreives

LESLIE BLAKE WALKER

ENSEMBLE

Leslie is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in this historic revival! Born in Las Vegas to a showgirl and a craps dealer, Leslie grew up accustomed to a fierce pair of heels and a sensible high kick. Select regional credits include Papermill Playhouse, Hartford Stage, Goodspeed New Musicals, and Connecticut Repertory Theatre. She is a proud BFA graduate of The Hartt School and is represented by CESD. "Sending all of my love and gratitude to my family, friends, and mentors. Thank you for carrying me to this moment." Insta: @leslieblakewalker

JULIE BENKO

FANNY STANDBY

Broadway/National Tour: Fiddler on the Roof, Les Miserables, Spring Awakening. Selected Off-Broadway and Regional: Once (Hangar Theater, Weston Playhouse, Mason Street Warehouse), The Fantasticks (Weston Playhouse), Rags (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley), The Golem of Havana (Barrington Stage), Our Town (Weston Playhouse), Bar Mitzvah Boy (York Theatre), ...Spelling Bee (Downtown Cabaret), and more. BFA in Drama and MFA in Acting from NYU-Tisch. Her debut jazz album, "Introducing Julie Benko," is available wherever music is streaming. For more, visit www.JulieBenko.com.

