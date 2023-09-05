FUNNY GIRL Breaks Box Office Record Again in Final Week

Funny Girl played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Fanny as officially left the building. The first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, capping off another record-breaking week. The musical once again broke its own box office record for the highest grossing 8-performance week at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending September 3 with a final gross of $2,137,057.20.

In its final week, four performances were led by Lea Michele and four by alternate Julie Benko as “Fanny Brice.” Michele was out for three performances due to illness. Watch Lea's surprise final curtain call here.

Just last month, the production recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August  Wilson Theatre. The revival played 599 performances and 30 previews.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life  on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most  beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic  songs in theatre history including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” Michael Mayer’s bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.  



Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with My Man Encore
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore

Watch at the end of the performance, when as did Barbra Streisand after her final show, Lea Michele surprised everyone by singing 'My Man' as an Encore. 

Lea Michele Bids Farewell to FUNNY GIRL in Emotional Instagram Post
Lea Michele Bids Farewell to FUNNY GIRL in Emotional Instagram Post

Lea Michele has penned an emotional goodbye to the role of Fanny Brice in the Funny Girl revival, which plays its final performance Sunday, September 3rd.

Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL August 30th
Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL August 30th

Lea Michele will be out of both performances of Funny Girl as she is under the weather, per an announcement from the production. Julie Benko will play Fanny Brice at both performances today, and her regularly scheduled performance tomorrow. Lea Michele is expected to return to the show Friday, September 1st.

Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL Tonight
Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL Tonight

Lea Michele will be out of tonight's 7pm performance of Funny Girl as she is under the weather, per an announcement from the production. The production also stars Tony and Olivier Award  nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh.

