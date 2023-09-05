FUNNY GIRL Breaks Box Office Record Again in Final Week

Fanny as officially left the building. The first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, capping off another record-breaking week. The musical once again broke its own box office record for the highest grossing 8-performance week at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending September 3 with a final gross of $2,137,057.20.

In its final week, four performances were led by Lea Michele and four by alternate Julie Benko as “Fanny Brice.” Michele was out for three performances due to illness. Watch Lea's surprise final curtain call here.

Just last month, the production recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August Wilson Theatre. The revival played 599 performances and 30 previews.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” Michael Mayer’s bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.