Meet the Cast of A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Now in Previews on Broadway!

A Soldier's Play is officially in previews on Broadway!

A Soldier's Play opens on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

David Alan Grier (Sergeant Vernon C. Waters)

Countless theatre, television, film and comedic endeavors have pushed David Alan Grier's career to remarkable heights. Broadway: The First (Tony nomination), Dreamgirls, Race (Tony nomination), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Tony and Grammy nominations). Off-Broadway: A Soldier's Play (1984). TV: "Queen Sugar," "The Cool Kids," "The Carmichael Show." "The Wiz Live!," "In Living Color," "DAG," "Life With Bonnie," "Chocolate News," "Bad Teacher," "A Series of Unfortunate Events." Film: Arizona, Sprinter, Native Son, Peeples, Dance Flick, Jumanji, Streamers. Grier recently wrapped a nationwide comedy tour. He also portrayed Daddy Warbucks in a performance of Annie at the Hollywood Bowl. Education: Yale School of Drama, MFA. He lives in Los Angeles with his daughter, Lulu.

Blair Underwood (Captain Richard Davenport)

is enjoying success in film, television and theatre, as an actor, director and producer. Broadway: A Streetcar Named Desire (Drama League Distinguished Performance Award nomination). Theatre: The Trip to Bountiful, originated the role of Blue in Paradise Blue, Othello, Measure for Measure. Director: The Bridge to Nowhere, VR 360 Megadeth concert video "Dystopia." Film: Deep Impact, Set It Off, Rules of Engagement, Just Cause, Madea's Family Reunion, Full Frontal. TV: "Madam CJ Walker" (upcoming), "When They See Us," "Dear White People," Juanita, "Quantico," Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Dirty Sexy Money," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," "In Treatment," "The Event," "L.A. Law." Education: Carnegie Mellon University, BFA. Awards: Emmy Award, seven NAACP Image Awards, Grammy Award.

Nnamdi Asomugha (Private First Class Melvin Peterson)

is an award-winning actor, producer and former NFL All-Pro. In October 2018, Asomugha made his New York stage debut in Good Grief at Vineyard Theatre. On the big screen, his portrayal of Carl King in Crown Heights garnered him both an Independent Spirit Award nomination and an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He will next be seen starring in the feature film Sylvie's Love. Producer: Harriet, Beasts of No Nation, The Banker, Crown Heights and American Son (Broadway). Before pursuing an acting career, Asomugha played 11 seasons in the National Football League and was one of the best defensive players in the league, receiving multiple All- Pro and Pro Bowl selections. A Soldier's Play is Asomugha's Broadway debut.

Jerry O'Connell (Captain Charles Taylor)

started his acting career at age 11 when he co-starred as Vern Tessio in Stand By Me. Born and raised in NYC, Jerry graduated from NYU and went on to star in films such as Jerry Maguire, Scream 2, Mission to Mars, Man About Town, Obsessed, Veronica Mars, The Lookalike and Deep Murder, to name a few. On the TV side, O'Connell was recently seen on multiple hit series including "Scream Queens," "Mistresses," "The Big Bang Theory," "Billions" and "The Mysteries of Laura." This past summer, Jerry hosted his own daytime talk show "Jerry O" on Fox. He can currently be seen in the WGN series "Carter."

McKinley Belcher III (Private Louis Henson)

Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: The Light (MCC Theater; Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, AUDELCO nomination), The Royale (Lincoln Center; Drama Desk Award), Romeo and Juliet (Classic Stage Company) and Fidelis (The Public Theater). Film: Marriage Story, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Trial by Fire, Mapplethorpe, Go for Sisters. TV: "Ozark," "The Good Lord Bird," "The Passage," "Mercy Street," "Show Me a Hero," "Chicago PD," "Power." Education: USC School of Dramatic Arts (MFA), Belmont University (BA).

Rob Demery (Corporal Bernard Cobb)

is excited to make his Broadway debut. Theatre: Good Faith; Fetch Clay, Make Man; Too Heavy for Your Pocket; Holler If Ya Hear Me; Cardboard Piano; Sarafina!; Lombardi; To Kill a Mockingbird; A Christmas Carol; Othello: The Remix. Film/ TV: "The Gifted," "The Resident," "Second Generation Wayans," Devil's Knot, Get On Up, "Underground," "Lovecraft Country" (upcoming). Rob is the founder/artistic director of Red Light Arts. Find out more at robdemery.com. Love to Amber and Leah!

Jared Grimes (Private Tony Smalls)

Broadway: After Midnight. Off-Broadway: Radio City New York Spring Spectacular, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Broadway/Off- Broadway choreography: Holler If You Hear Me (Associate Choreographer), Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel. Film choreography: Breaking Brooklyn. Film: The Marc Pease Experience, Swing Kids (foreign film). Television: "Boardwalk Empire," Fox's "Fringe," NBC's "Manifest." Awards: 2014 Astaire Award winner, Jeff Award (Best Musical Choreography), Helen Hayes Award (Best Musical Choreography). Website: JaredmGrimes.com.

Billy Eugene Jones (Private James Wilkie)

Broadway: The Book of Mormon, A Raisin in the Sun, The Trip to Bountiful, The Big Knife, The Mountaintop, Passing Strange, Radio Golf and Gem of the Ocean. Off-Broadway: The Public, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, The Civilians, Classical Theatre of Harlem. Regional: Goodman, Yale Rep, Berkeley Rep, Arena Stage, Huntington Theatre, CalShakes, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Alliance Theatre and Dallas Theater Center. Billy is a graduate of Yale School of Drama.

Nate Mann (Lieutenant Byrd)

is a 2019 graduate of The Juilliard School. He made his Off-Broadway debut in Kate Hamill's production of Little Women for Primary Stages. He recently starred in the world premiere of The Coast Starlight at La Jolla Playhouse and will recur in the upcoming season of the Showtime drama "Ray Donovan."

Warner Miller (Corporal Ellis)

is pleased to be making his Broadway debut at Roundabout! Off-Broadway: By the Way, Meet Vera Stark. Regional: The Old Settler (AUDELCO Award winner), SOUL: The Stax Musical, The Convert, Antony and Cleopatra, The Piano Lesson, A Raisin in the Sun, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fences. Other theatres: Kirk Douglas Theatre, Goodman Theatre, McCarter Theatre Center, Alliance Theatre, Arena Stage. Film/ television: Marvel's "Luke Cage," "Boardwalk Empire," American Gangster, "Law & Order," "CSI: NY" and "Chicago PD. With sincerest gratitude, I give thanks. Phil.1:2-3

J. Alphonse Nicholson (Private C. J. Memphis)

is an American-born actor and percussionist. Notable credits include TV/film: upcoming series regular on "P-Valley" (STARZ), Just Mercy (Warner Brothers), "Madam C. J. Walker" (Netflix), "Blue Bloods (CBS), "Mr. Robot" Season 2 (USA), "Shots Fired" (FOX), Marvel's "Luke Cage" (Netflix), "Tales" (BET), "The Blacklist" (NBC), "Chicago PD" (NBC). Other credits: Off-Broadway: Signature Theatre's Paradise Blue (Blue), FREIGHT (NFT). Love to my boy, my girl and my Nafeesha.

Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Wilcox)

Broadway: Angels in America, The Big Knife (Roundabout), The Normal Heart. National tour: Roundabout's production of Cabaret. Off-Broadway: Indian Ink (Roundabout), Gabriel (Atlantic), The Lady From Dubuque (Signature). Regional credits include The Old Globe, Westport Country Playhouse, Huntington Theatre, Williamstown and many more. Selected TV: "The Blacklist," "The Enemy Within," "Elementary," "Limitless," "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie," "Damages," "Person of Interest." Film: A Kid Like Jake, Saving Private Ryan, Sidewalk Traffic, Lawn Care. MFA: NYU Graduate Acting.

Michael Andreaus (u/s Private James Wilkie, Private C.J. Memphis)

Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Love and Yogurt (NY Theatre Barn). NY: Savage (NYMF). Regional: Ragtime (Theatre Aspen), Rock of Ages (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma). TV: "When They See Us" (Netflix). Education: University of Central Oklahoma. Thanks to his family, friends and his team at Headline Talent & Prevail Artists. @michael_andreaus

Franklin Bongjio (u/s Private Louis Henson, Captain Richard Davenport)

Broadway debut at Roundabout! Recent credits: Twentieth Century (Porter, Roundabout), The Underpants (Versatti), Polaroid Stories (G), The Beaux' Stratagem (Sir Charles), Othello (Othello). Franklin is a classically trained Marymount BA graduate; writes & films satire; is Cameroonian by birth; enjoys sweet Royal Gala apples; and fervently wants Adam Driver's career path. Please, enjoy the show!

Matthew Goodrich (u/s Lieutenant Byrd, Captain Wilcox)

Roundabout: All My Sons, Picnic. Other Broadway: The Nance. Off-Broadway: Food of Love Productions. Regional credits include Alabama Shakespeare Festival, TheatreSquared, Florida Repertory Theatre and Orlando Shakes. Special thanks to Mr. Leon, Jim and Carson/Kolker. MFA: CalArts. actormatt.com. @goodie_grams

Lorenzo Jackson (u/s Corporal Bernard Cobb, Corporal Ellis, Private Tony Smalls)

is a 2019 graduate of The Juilliard School. Upon graduation he was cast in the New York Premiere of Native Son and played Claudio in Measure for Measure with The Acting Company. Based in New York, he is ecstatic to be a part of this historical masterpiece. In the words of Sam Cooke, it's been a long time coming. Stay in the loop @locreation.

Howard Overshown (u/s Sergeant Vernon C. Waters)

Broadway: Saint Joan, Julius Caesar, A Free Man of Color, Richard III. Off-Broadway: The Underlying Chris, Passage, YellowMan. Regional: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, A View From the Bridge. Film: You Were Never Here, Pride and Glory, Body of Lies. TV: "Fosse/Verdon," "Blue Bloods," "Bull," "The Affair," "Elementary." 2018 Lunt-Fontanne fellow.





