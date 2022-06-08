Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TROUBLE IN MIND's LaChanze

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on LaChanze!​

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About LaChanze

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Paly

The Show: Trouble in Mind

Other Broadway Credits: A Christmas Carol, Summer, If/Then, The Color Purple, Ragtime, Compay, Once on the Island

LaChanze on Trouble in Mind: "Knowing that I was able to be a part of this play in this time is one of the most proud moments in my entire theatrical career."

Watch below as LaChanze tells us more about what this nomination means to her!