Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: POTUS and FLYING OVER SUNSET's Beowulf Boritt
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Beowulf Boritt!
Quick Facts About Beowulf Boritt
His Nominations: Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Scenic Design of a Musical
The Shows: Potus, Flying Over Sunset
Other Broadway Credits: Be More Chill, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Meteor Shower, Prince of Broadway, Come From Away, Sunday in the Park with George, A Bronx Tale, Hand to God, On the Town
Watch below as Beowulf tells us more about what this nomination means to him!