Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: FOR COLORED GIRLS...'s Kenita R. Miller

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Kenita R. Miller!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Kenita R. Miller

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: for colored girls...

Other Broadway Credits: Once on This Island, Come from Away, Xanadu, The Color Purple

Kenita on for colored girls...: "This group of women is really special. The love doesn't stop. The love is genuine and overflowing."

Watch below as Kenita tells us more about what this nomination means to her!