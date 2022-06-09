Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: COMPANY's Marianne Elliott

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Marianne Elliott!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Marianne Elliott

Her Nomination: Best Direction of a Musical

The Show: Company

Other Broadway Credits: Angels in America, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse

Marianne on Company: "It's extraordinary to have the recognition. I was overwhelmed working with Stephen Sondheim, so I couldn't believe that he got so involved and seemed to have such a lovely time working with us over the years."

Watch below as Marianne tells us more about what this nomination means to her!