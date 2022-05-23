Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: A STRANGE LOOP's Charlie Rosen

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Charlie Rosen!

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Charlie Rosen

His Nomination: Best Orchestrations

The Show: A Strange Loop

Other Broadway Credits: Moulin Rouge!, Be More Chill

Charlie on A Strange Loop: "The thing about A Strange Loop is that it's a show that is so near and dear to my heart. To play a small part in realizing the music for a show that speaks its truth so authentically is such a huge thrill."

Watch below as Charlie tells us more about what this nomination means to him!