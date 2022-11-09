Mckinley Belcher III & Miles G. Jackson to Star in Industry Presentation of A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK

Following productions in both Boston and London, Ken Urban's play A Guide For The Homesick will have an industry presentation directed by Shira Milikowsky and executive produced by David Norwood on November 17, 2022.

A Guide For The Homesick asks the question, can you confess your greatest fear to a stranger? Teddy is searching for a friend for the night. Jeremy is searching for a beer. Worlds apart and many miles away from home, two strangers, consumed by their own secrets, find each other in a hotel room in Amsterdam.

A Guide For The Homesick cast features McKinley Belcher III (Broadway: Death Of A Salesman) and Miles G. Jackson (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits). The creative team includes casting by Taylor Williams, the stage manager is Emma Sonricker, the assistant director is Genevieve Lefevre, and general management by LDK Productions.

The play premiered at the Tony Award-winning Huntington Theatre in 2017.

(Playwright) is a playwright and screenwriter. His audio play Vapor Trail was selected for the 2022 Tribeca Festival's Audio Storytelling series and released as part of Playwrights Horizons' Sound Stage this fall. His stage plays include A Guide For The Homesick (Huntington Theatre Company, Trafalgar Studios in the West End), The Remains (Studio Theatre), Sense Of An Ending (59E59 Theatres, London's Theatre503), Nibbler (The Amoralists and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater), The Correspondent (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater), The Awake (59E59 Theatres, First Floor Theater), and The Happy Sad (The Public Theatre/Summer Play Festival). Awards include EST/Alfred P. Sloan Science & Technology Project Commission, Weissberger Playwriting Award, New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship, Independent Reviewers of New England's Award for Best New Script, Headlands Artist Residency, Dramatist Guild Fellowship, Virginia Center for the Creative Arts Fellowship, and three MacDowell Colony Fellowships. He is a resident playwright at New Dramatists and an affiliated writer at the Playwrights' Center. Ken wrote the screenplay for the feature-film adaptation of The Happy Sad, directed by Rodney Evans. His plays are published by Dramatists Play Service. He leads the band Occurrence. Their latest album Slow Violence will drop in April 2023. He is a Senior Lecturer of Theater Arts at MIT and has taught writing at Harvard University, Princeton University, Tufts University and Davidson College. His first TV pilot "The Art Of Listening" was optioned by Madison Wells Media. He lives in Washington Heights with his partner Johnny.

(Director) is a freelance theater director, specializing in new plays and radical re-imaginings of musicals and classic texts. She is also a co-founder of The Neon Coven, a collective of artists creating queer-themed, site-specific nightlife musicals. Recent Neon Coven projects include Jannifer's Body (a pop-punk tribute concert to the early 2000's starring Jan from RuPaul's Drag Race), Dance To The Moon (a multi-genre dance battle presented at House of Yes, co-produced with waacking legend Princess Lockerooo), and OSCAR at The Crown, which ran for most of 2019 at Bushwick's 3 Dollar Bill. Shira spent six years as the Artistic Associate at the American Repertory Theater, where she directed The Lily's Revenge by Taylor Mac (named by the Boston Globe as one of the top theater events of the year), Bride*Widow*Hag by Kim Rosenstock, and countless other productions, workshops, and special projects. As a recipient of the Henry Luce Scholarship, Shira lived in Seoul, South Korea where she was a visiting artist at the Seoul Metropolitan Theater and a visiting Professor at Kookmin University. While there, she created a Korean adaptation of Brecht's Caucasian Chalk Circle which toured to Tumen City, China, on the border with North Korea. A Drama League Fellow, Shira holds an MFA in Directing from Columbia and a BA in Theater Studies from Yale. She is currently an associate Lecturer in Theater, Dance & Media at Harvard University.

DAVID NORWOOD

(Executive Producer) is a director, choreographer and producer working both in New York and London. From 2021-2022 he was a General and Company Manager at RCI Theatricals, where he managed the Broadway productions of The Minutes by Tracy Letts (Tony Award Nomination) and Chicken & Biscuits by Douglas Lyons as well as the National Tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical). David was nominated for the 2014 New York Innovative Theatre Award, as well as the AUDELCO Award for Best Choreography for Salome: Da Voodoo Princess of Nawlins. His other recent work includes Baby starring Julia Murney (Drama Desk Nomination), Empire Records, Norma Rae (score by Rosanne Cash), Tender Napalm, Summer and Smoke, Next to Normal, Night of the Living Dead the Musical and Nevermore. David is a recipient of the Black Theatre Coalition / Theatre Leadership Project Fellowship and was a member of the 2013-2014 SDC Foundation Observership Class. His work has been awarded grants from the Actors Equity Foundation and Dramatists Guild Foundation. He is a proud member of SDC and an alum of the Commercial Theatre Institute and Stage One. He holds a B.A. from The City College of New York and an M.A. from Hunter College.