Mayor Proclaims Monday, March 17th, 2025 in NYC as Benjamin Lay Day

The Office of the Mayor has proclaimed Monday, March 17th, 2025 in the City of New York as BENJAMIN LAY DAY.

The full mayoral proclamation reads: “Whereas, Our city's history is filled with the incredible stories of trailblazers that have shaped the five boroughs and the rest of our nation. One of these great figures was the late Benjamin Lay, a Quaker and little person who was also a staunch social activist. In that spirit, today, it gives me great pleasure to join PLAYHOUSE CREATURES THEATRE COMPANY (PCTC) in welcoming everyone to the New York premiere of THE RETURN OF BENJAMIN LAY."

“Whereas, Born 1682 in England, Benjamin moved to the British colony of Barbados in 1718. His shock at the poor treatment of the enslaved people who formed the backbone of Barbados’ economy led him to become a fierce and lifelong abolitionist who refused to consume products produced by slave labor. He later moved to Pennsylvania with his wife, Sarah Smith Lay, and operated a small fruit, flax, and wool farm. Lay was a prolific author whose 1737 book, All Slave- Keepers That Keep the Innocent in Bondage: Apostates, was one of the first works of abolitionist writing published in the Thirteen Colonies. Though his principles of abolitionism, opposition to class division and capital punishment, and championing of animal rights and feminism made him unpopular with many of his contemporaries, Lay remained true to his ideals until his death in 1759.”

“Whereas, Based in Manhattan, PCTC is committed to strengthening the American theater industry and giving back to local communities. It also nurtures our vibrant creative sector through its playwrighting fellowships and youth arts education programs. I applaud this innovative Off-Broadway company and everyone participating in this important production for their efforts to honor Benjamin’s legacy, advance his ideals of democracy and equality, and celebrate the indelible imprint he made on our country. Together, we will ensure that his influential life and legacy will continue to inspire people of all backgrounds for generations to come.”

“Now therefore, I, Eric Adams, Mayor of the City of New York, do hereby proclaim Monday, March 17th, 2025 in the City of New York as: Benjamin Lay Day”