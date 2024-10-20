Max McNown Releases 'Hotel Bible' & Announces NYC Headline Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max McNown, who was recently #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artist chart last week, has released the vulnerable new single “Hotel Bible” on Fugitive Recordings x The Orchard – listen here. McNown's first headline show in New York will be on February 12 at Bowery Ballroom. The rising singer-songwriter's debut headline tour kicks off in January 2025 and has already sold out stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and other cities. Visit maxmcnown.com for more information, get NYC tickets here while they last, and catch him opening for Corey Kent and Sam Barber this fall and winter.



“Even the most confident among us doubt themselves at times," says McNown. “‘Hotel Bible' follows a loved one who's lost their ability to trust and love themselves. But as the lyrics illustrate, even in the darkness of self doubt, there can also be light. The song is meant to serve as a reminder of the best times of our lives, when we inevitably endure the worst…to see value in the times we feel cheapest.”



Earlier this week, CMT launched McNown as the Next Up Now featured artist of the month with the music video premiere of “Snowman.” The sentimental song from his recently released EP Willfully Blind will be getting extra airplay on CMT's 24-hour TV channel and has been added to CMT's “Country Music Videos On Repeat Playlist” on YouTube–watch here.

The Willfully Blind EP landed as the Nashville-based, Oregon-bred artist made his AmericanaFest debut, and as we see another major resurgence of his breakout hit single “A Lot More Free” after this TikTok celebrating the track's one year anniversary went viral (13.8M views and counting). Since the single's release it has amassed over 80M+ streams, earned McNown a top spot as #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart, peaked at #1 on the iTunes singles chart and #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough USA chart, climbed the Canadian Hot 100 chart, and was placed on Spotify's Hot Country and Viral 50 global playlists.



It's hard to believe that all of this happened within a year of the “A Lot More Free” singer learning to play guitar and officially releasing music, but that is very much the case for this new singer-songwriter star on the rise.



At 23, McNown has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges, and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, McNown packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok (currently has 1.8M followers). After attracting interest from major TV talent shows, McNown auditioned for one and then decided it wasn't for him, and gracefully turned them down as he knew he needed to walk his own path.



Earlier this year, McNown earned ample support for his first full-length record, Wandering, which was listed as a top debut album of the year by Whiskey Riff, and lauded by Holler, American Songwriter, People Magazine, and more. He then went on his first tours supporting folk band Briscoe, Australian artist Blake Rose, and opened for major country stars such as Wynonna Judd, plus recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut.



TOUR DATES - GET TICKETS HERE

October 18 - Mohegan Sun - Wolfden - Uncasville, CT >

October 19 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA >

November 13 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY *

November 14 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR *

November 15 - The Cotillion - Wichita, KS *

November 16 - Cooks Garage - Lubbock, TX *

November 21 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA >

November 22 - Coyote Joe's - Charlotte, NC >

November 23 - House of Blues - North Myrtle Beach, SC >

January 14 - Voodoo Room at House of Blues - San Diego, CA - SOLD OUT

January 15 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

January 16 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

January 23 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

January 24 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

January 25 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

January 26 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

January 28 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

January 29 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

January 30 - Barboza - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

January 31 - Barboza - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

February 5 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT

February 6 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT

February 7 - Schubas - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

February 8 - Schubas - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

February 12 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

February 14 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

February 16 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC

February 22 - EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

February 23 - EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN



* Opening for Sam Barber

> Opening for Corey Kent