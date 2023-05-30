Max Clayton, Christian Probst, Kate Loprest and More Will Lead SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Ogunquit Playhouse

Performances will run June 15 – July 15.
POPULAR
Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the stage adaptation of the classic MGM movie musical Singin’ in the Rain (June 15 – July 15).
Singin’ in the Rain will star Max Clayton (Broadway: The Music Man 2022 revival, Moulin Rouge!) as Don Lockwood, Christian Probst (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Bad Cinderella; The Muny: Bye, Bye, Birdie) as Cosmo Brown, Chiara Trentalange (Broadway: Girl from the North Country; Barrington Stage Co: The Royal Family of Broadway) as Kathy Selden, Greg Jackson (Broadway: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder; The Lion King North American Tour) as Roscoe Dexter, Kate Loprest (Broadway: First Date; Ogunquit Playhouse: Murder on the Orient Express, White Christmas at The Music Hall) as Lina Lamont, and Lance Roberts (Broadway: The Music Man 2022 revival, My Fair Lady 2018 revival) as R.F. Simpson. The ensemble features Katie Brunson, Calvin L’Mont Cooper, Nick Davis, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Alex Drost, Jaime Foord, Leeds Hill, Will Jewett, Dot Kelly, Joey Kummert, Maddy Miller, Jordon Taylor, Jake Urban, Alex Temple Ward, Jillian Wessel, Elizabeth Yanick and Tyler Zydel, and swings Gino Bloombeg and Taylor Kurtz.
Experience the glitz and glamor of Hollywood’s Golden Age. In 1927, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are the toast of Tinseltown, that is until “talkies” arrive on the scene. You remember Gene Kelly splashing his way through this legendary MGM film, which AFI deemed the #1 movie musical in cinema history and “one of the most beloved films of all time”; now experience it live and in person as we make it rain with this joyous and spectacular romantic musical comedy.
Directed by Jayme McDaniel (Ogunquit Playhouse: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, White Christmas) with choreography by Kristyn Pope (Associate Choreographer: Walnut Street Theatre: Rocky The Musical), Singin’ in the Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc., featuring a story by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and music by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown. The production also features musical direction by Matt Smedal, scenic design by Andy Walmsley, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Germán Martinez, and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. The production stage manager is Nikki Lint.
Ogunquit Playhouse’s 2023 lineup also features the extended regional theater premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (now - June 10), bringing back all of King’s greatest hits; the new international production of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s On Your Feet! (July 20 - August 19), the true story of two Cuban immigrants’ improbable rise to mainstream music stardom; the American premiere of the new stage thriller The Da Vinci Code (August 24 - September 23), based on author Dan Brown’s best-selling international phenomenon; and the regional premiere of Tootsie (September 28 - October 29), which transports frustrated actor Michael Dorsey from the hilarious ‘80s film to the competitive world of Broadway musical auditions.
Mainstage performances run Wednesdays and Thursdays (2:00p, 8:00p), Fridays (8:00p), Saturdays (2:00p, 8:00p), Sundays (2:00p), with occasional Tuesday and Sunday evenings. Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org/2023-Season for the full season schedule.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You