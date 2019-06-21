Max Chernin, Jim Stanek, Garret Long To Lead New Musical PASSING THROUGH At Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals continues its commitment to innovative, thought-provoking new works with inspiring new musical Passing Through, based on the book Walking to Listen by Andrew Frosthoefel.

Set amidst the rich sounds and diverse tapestry of the American landscape, Passing Through tells the incredible true story of a young man who journeys on foot from Pennsylvania to California. During his journey, he meets many strangers who share stories that guide him as he goes. When his trek brings to light an unresolved family crisis, he must use the lessons he's gathered to finally confront his past.

Andrew will be played by Max Chernin. His Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George and Bright Star. Andrew's Dad will be played by Jim Stanek who returns to Goodspeed where he previously appeared in James and the Giant Peach at The Terris Theatre. Stanek's Broadway credits include Fun Home, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and Indiscretions. Andrew's Mom will be played by Garrett Long who returns to Goodspeed where she previously appeared in The Terris Theatre production of Cutman. Long's Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home and Bonnie and Clyde. Karie will be played by Celeste Rose who previously appeared in A Connecticut Christmas Carol at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre. Her Off-Broadway credits include We Are the Tigers and An Unexpected Joy. The roles of Emma and The Professor will be played by Jennifer Leigh Warren whose Broadway credits include Little Shop of Horrors, Marie Christine and Big River. Warren previously appeared in Abyssinia at Goodspeed. Other recent credits include multiple tours of A Night with Janis Joplin and Rent:Live on Fox.

The ensemble includes Joan Almedilla (Broadway's Miss Saigon, National Tour of Les Mis rables, Lincoln Center's The King and I and Jesus Christ Superstar), Reed Armstrong (Broadway / National Tours Miss Saigon, Les Mis rables, Beauty and the Beast, Phantom of the Opera), Ryan Duncan (Broadway's Getting the Band Back Together and Shrek The Musical, National Tour of Man of La Mancha), Linedy Genao (Broadway's On Your Feet!), Charles Gray (Broadway's Grease and The Color Purple) and Mary Jo Mecca (Off-Broadway's The Beauty Prize and Goodspeed's Amour).

Passing Through features Book by Eric Ulloa and Music and Lyrics by Brett Ryback. Ulloa's writing credits include 26 Pebbles, which had its world premiere at The Human Race Theatre Company and earned the Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Award in 2017. Brett's numerous credits include the musicals The Tavern Keeper's Daughter ( Best Musical, Pasadena Weekly); and Darling (Weston Playhouse New Musical Award).

This engaging new musical will be directed by Igor Goldin whose recent credits include the Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals staged readings of The Proxy Marriage and Passing Through. Goldin directed the Off-Broadway production of Yank! at York Theatre Company, Memphis and West Side Story at Engeman Theater, as well as Sweeney Todd at Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

Passing Through, which is written by Brett Ryback and Eric Ulloa, will run from July 26 through August 18, 2019 at The Terris Theatre in Chester, CT. This production is supported in part by the Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, DDM Productions, and Masonicare at Chester Village.

Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or on-line at www.goodspeed.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You