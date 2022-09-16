Maurizio Pollini Cancels October 16 Recital At Carnegie Hall; Pianist Mao Fujita Makes Debut On January 25

Carnegie Hall today announced that pianist Maurizio Pollini must regrettably cancel his solo recital in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage scheduled for Sunday, October 16. Mr. Pollini is very disappointed that, due to medical reasons, he is required to cancel his upcoming U.S. tour.



As an addition to Carnegie Hall's 2022-2023 season, replacing the original October concert date, the gifted young Japanese pianist Mao Fujita will make his Carnegie Hall debut, appearing in recital in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on Wednesday, January 25 at

8:00 p.m. The evening's program will be announced at a later date.



Updated tickets for Mr. Fujita's recital will be issued and mailed to October 16 ticketholders later this fall. Those who wish to request an exchange or a refund should email

feedback@carnegiehall.org or call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 by October 31.

With his innate musical sensitivity and natural artistry, 23-year old pianist Mao Fujita has already been recognized as one of those special talents that only comes along rarely, equally at home in Mozart and major Romantic repertoire.



Born in Tokyo, Mr. Fujita was still studying at the Tokyo College of Music in 2017 when he took First Prize at the prestigious Concours International de Piano Clara Haskil in Switzerland, along with the Audience Award, Prix Modern Times, and the Prix Coup de Coeur, bringing him to the attention of the international music community. In 2019, he was named Silver Medalist at the International Tchaikovsky Competition.

He has appeared in recital at major international festivals including the Klavier-Festival Ruhr, the Verbier Festival, Tsinandali and Riga-Jurmala festivals among others. Recent and upcoming orchestral highlights include performances with the Munich Philharmonic, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Mariinsky Orchestra, Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, Filarmonica della Scala, and St. Petersburg Philharmonic.

In November 2021, Mr. Fujita signed an exclusive multi-album deal with Sony Classical International. As part of this new partnership, he will explore different repertoire across several releases, starting with his eagerly-anticipated studio recording of Mozart's complete piano sonatas, scheduled for release on October 7, 2022.

Starting piano lessons at the age of three, Mr. Fujita won his first international prize in 2010 at the World Classic in Taiwan, and became a laureate of numerous national and international competitions such as the Rosario Marciano International Piano Competition in Vienna (2013), Zhuhai International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians (2015), and the Gina Bachauer International Young Artists Piano Competition (2016).

Program Information

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Mao Fujita, Piano



Ticket Information

Tickets, priced at $55-$170, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



For events in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage presented by Carnegie Hall, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.



In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.



For the most up-to-date information about health and safety guidelines, please visit carnegiehall.org/SafetyChecklist.