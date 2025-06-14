Matthew Rosenstein to Premiere MAKE ME FRENCH at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold-out and BroadwayWorld Award-nominated debut, cabaret artist and major Francophile Matthew Rosenstein is bringing his new show “Make Me French!” to The Laurie Beechman Theatre just in time for the French national holiday on Monday July 14 at 7pm. The show, directed and co-authored by cabaret icon Robbie Rozelle, features music direction and arrangements by Michael Cuschieri.

A bagel who dreamed of being a croissant, young Matt Rosenstein longed for a life that was far more sophisticated and interesting than his own. After seeing Les Mis on Broadway, he had one prayer: “Make Me French!” Matt was determined to not just LEARN French but to BE as French as possible and move to Paris - which he did - but not without learning some hilarious lessons along the way.

Now, this singer and storyteller extraordinaire wants to share what he’s learned about our most misunderstood ally, through stories and songs - from Broadway showtunes to French disco. Featuring a four-piece band and backup singers, come discover the answers to burning questions such as “why do French people not get fat? Are they rude? Do they hate Americans?”

Co-author and director Robbie Rozelle has sold out rooms across Manhattan, including 54 Below, Birdland and The Green Room 42, as well as London’s Crazy Coqs. He has also directed and written or co-written sold-out shows for countless luminaries, including two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, Emmy Award winner Mauricio Martínez, Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Nathan Salstone, RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Alexis Michelle and Mrs. Kasha Davis, YouTube sensation Robert Bannon, popular podcast The Bowery Boys and many more. He also had a five-year collaboration with Jessica Vosk that resulted in her acclaimed debut album “Wild and Free”. @divarobbie www.robbierozelle.com

Michael Cuschieri is an NYC music director, arranger, director, and cabaret singer. He is no stranger to the cabaret scene, and has music directed and arranged at The Green Room 42 for Revolt, We Said, A Night of Jazz, Alyssa Click: Get Wrecked, and If Lost, Return to Michigan. In June 2024, he was a part of the music team of Follies at Carnegie Hall as a rehearsal accompanist and will be returning for Hello, Dolly! this month. Other credits include Mame (The Florida Theatre), Elegies (the immersive production at Dive 106), Ordinary Days, and Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play. He made his solo cabaret debut at Chelsea Table + Stabe last December with his acclaimed holiday show, You Think You Just Fell Out of a Christmas Tree?, and will be returning this July in Michael Cuschieri: Just For Attention. @michael.cuschieri www.michaelcuschieri.com

About The Laurie Beechman Theatre

In 1978, with comedian Lewis Black serving as the Artistic Director, the “Downstairs TheatreBar” opened, producing hundreds of readings, workshops, and productions by emerging talents. On the stage you could find an undiscovered Tony Shalhoub, Holly Hunter, Mary Testa, or Mark Linn-Baker working on their craft. It was where Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) developed his first two plays; the first starring an unknown Nathan Lane. The Tony-winning play, Side Man, was workshopped on our stage by playwright Warren Leight and starred Edie Falco - act one didn’t change at all from The Beechman to Broadway! Being across the street from Playwrights Horizon, the original production of Sunday in the Park with George, needing more space, rehearsed on our stage - it was where Sondheim first played “Finishing the Hat” for Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin. In the theatre’s first 14 years, more than 1,500 one-act plays were performed at the theatre.



The Broadway community lost one of its favorite leading ladies, Laurie Beechman, far too soon. She feared being forgotten, so owner Steve Olsen renamed the historic theatre in her honor. Since then, it has been a premier venue for musicians, cabaret, and nightclub acts. In 2025, Tom and Michael d’Angora purchased The West Bank Café and after a full renovation, The Laurie Beechman Theatre re-opened with an all-star gala, and remains the go-to nightclub in midtown Manhattan.