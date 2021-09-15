Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matthew López Set to Write THE BODYGUARD Film Remake

Warner Brothers will produce the remake of the iconic film.

Sep. 15, 2021  

Tony-nominee Matthew López has been tapped to write the screenplay of a new reimagining of The Bodyguard for Warner Brothers.

Variety reports that the new film is inspired by the iconic Whitney Houston film, which includes the iconic songs "I Will Always Love You" and "I Have Nothing". Lawrence Kasdan, Dan Lin, and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are set to produce the film. Lin has been attached to the project since 2011. Casting has yet to be announced.

Matthew López is nominated for a Tony award for his adaption of The Inheritance. He previously won the Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award, and a GLAAD Media Award for the acclaimed play. His other work includes The Legend of Georgia McBride, The Whipping Man, Somewhere, and Reverberation.

The Bodyguard grossed over $400 million when it debuted in theaters in 1992. It is considered to have the bestselling move soundtrack of all time, including the iconic songs by the film's star, the legendary Whitney Houston.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


