Matt Loehr and Shea Sullivan Launch #getOUTandCREATE Campaign With New Dance Videos

Actor Matt Loehr and choreographer Shea Sullivan have launched a new campaign called #getOUTandCREATE. #getOUTandCREATE is a mission of two artists determined to make projects in this turbulent time that engage, entertain, move, or if need be, distract from the chaos of the world, and hope to encourage artists of all ages and disciplines to do the same.

The pair released two short dance films on their new YouTube channel, MeowMeow Entertainment, in conjunction with the new social campaign, and you can check them both out below!

"Takin' Time to Tune Out"

"Crazy in Love or Are We Just Crazy?"

Matt Loehr made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of The Producers, and has gone on to have roles in shows such as Movin' Out, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mary Poppins, Promises, Promises, Elf, Evita and The Book of Mormon. He is also a co-founder of the Dare to Be Different Campaign

Shea Sullivan is a recipient of a Drama Desk and Off Broadway Alliance Nomination for the Off-Broadway Musical Pageant which she produced and choreographed. Shea was also awarded a prestigious Callaway Nomination for her choreography of Pageant. Shea has worked in film, television and theater as a choreographer. For 20 years, Shea was the protege of Tony-Award winning Choreographer Henry LeTang. Shea assisted Mr. LeTang on many projects and taught along side of him until his passing in April '07.





