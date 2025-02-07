Matt Bogart, Chelsea Packard, & Jessica Grové Will Lead Revised SENSE & SENSIBILITY at Encore Musical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present the Michigan premiere of Sense & Sensibility, a romantic new chamber musical with book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice, Emma, Daddy Long Legs) and based on the novel by Jane Austen.

Directed by Broadway veteran Matt Bogart, this highly anticipated production runs February 27 through March 16. Fresh from critical acclaim and multiple awards in Chicago, where it was lauded for its lush score and elegant storytelling, Sense & Sensibility brings Jane Austen’s timeless novel to life.

The Encore’s production stars an exceptional cast of Broadway talent. Chelsea Packard, a Broadway star and University of Michigan professor, plays the sensible Elinor Dashwood. Jessica Grové portrays the passionate Marianne Dashwood. Matt Bogart takes on the role of Colonel Brandon. Joining them are Adam Woolsey as Edward Ferrars, Marlene Inman as Fanny Dashwood/Mrs. Jennings, U-M graduate Chad Marge as the dashing Willoughby, Sanchi Pandey as Lucy Steele/Miss Grey, and Mitchell J. Hardy as John Dashwood/Sir John Middleton.

With music direction by Leah Fox and a stage management team led by Sarah M. Delia, the creative team has assembled a production that promises to highlight the show’s emotional depth and humor while showcasing the remarkable voices and facilities of its expert cast. The set design is by Wilde Award-winner Sarah Tanner, with lighting design by Robert Perry, props design by Anne Donevan, and sound design by Chris Goosman and Jasper Watson.

Reflecting on the collaboration, director Matt Bogart shared, “It is a joy directing this beautiful ‘head vs. heart’ masterpiece, highlighting our stellar cast presenting Paul Gordon’s heartfelt and moving score. It’s a privilege to bring this universally beloved story to Michigan audiences.”

Bogart also spoke about reuniting with Paul Gordon, having worked together last summer, on a revised production of Jane Eyre. “Paul’s music and storytelling has claimed its place in the cannon and are unparalleled, and I’m thrilled to once again bring his artistry to the stage.” The premiere production at The Encore includes never-before-seen revisions, and has allowed writer, Paul Gordon, to further develop the piece for smaller theatres.