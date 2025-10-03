Materials For The Arts to Present MANOS QUE TEJEN LUZ By Artist-in-Residence Magda Love

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Materials for the Arts (MFTA) will present Manos Que Tejen Luz (Hands that Weave Light), a new solo exhibition by Artist-in-Residence Magda Love. The show will be on view October 16, 2025–January 8, 2026, at the MFTA Gallery in Long Island City. A free opening reception with the artist takes place Thursday, October 16 from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Known for painting the largest mural in New York City, Love has transformed the gallery into a floor-to-ceiling tapestry installation created with reclaimed materials from MFTA’s 35,000-square-foot warehouse. The immersive environment leads visitors on a journey from night into dawn, evoking themes of community, care, and rebirth.

“Magda Love’s work exemplifies art as community engagement,” said Laurie Cumbo, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. “Through vibrant color, reclaimed materials, and collective hands, Manos Que Tejen Luz is a tapestry of connection and a reflection of our shared need for communal bonds.”

MFTA Executive Director Tara Sansone added, “Within moments of beginning her residency, Magda was engaging our volunteers, staff, and donors to stitch and weave together this massive collaborative installation.”

The tapestry incorporates yarn, fabric, feathers, and beadwork, stitched by dozens of volunteers, including former MFTA Artists-in-Residence and community partners. Each collaborator will be acknowledged as part of the exhibition.

EXHIBITION DETAILS

Title: Manos Que Tejen Luz (Hands that Weave Light)

Artist: Magda Love, MFTA Artist-in-Residence

Dates: October 16, 2025 – January 8, 2026

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 16, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Location: MFTA Gallery, 33-00 Northern Blvd, Long Island City, Queens, NY

Hours: Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Magda Love (Maria Magdalena Marcenaro) is an Argentinean visual artist and muralist known for her large-scale murals, public art, and community engagement projects. Her collaborations include Google, Red Bull, W Hotels, and Johnnie Walker, and her work has been recognized by the United Nations, TEDx, and MoMA PS1.

ABOUT MATERIALS FOR THE ARTS

Materials for the Arts (MFTA), a program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Department of Education and Friends of Materials for the Arts, is New York City’s largest creative reuse center. Since 1978, MFTA has provided millions of pounds of donated supplies to nonprofits, public schools, and City agencies, while running education programs, an Artist-in-Residence program, and exhibitions at the MFTA Gallery.

More: nyc.gov/mfta