Martyna Majok, Daphne-Rubin Vega, Among 2018-2019 Tony Awards Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today the Nominating Committee for the 2018-2019 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.



The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2018-2019 committee of Tony Nominators will include 48 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.

The 2018-2019 Nominating Committee includes:

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Member

