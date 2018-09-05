Martyna Majok, Daphne-Rubin Vega, Among 2018-2019 Tony Awards Nominating Committee
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today the Nominating Committee for the 2018-2019 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2018-2019 committee of Tony Nominators will include 48 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.
The 2018-2019 Nominating Committee includes:
- Emily Altman - Attorney/Foundation President**
- Bob Alwine - Associate Producer, Goodspeed Musicals
- Brenda Braxton - Actor/Author**
- Milly Barranger - Author/Educator
- Suzy Benzinger - Costume Designer
- Luis Castro - Media and Entertainment Executive/Producer
- Dawn Chiang - Lighting Designer
- Patricia Cruz - Executive Director, Harlem Stage/Aaron Davis Hall, Inc.
- Carmen de Lavallade - Choreographer
- Eisa Davis - Actor/Writer/Singer-Songwriter**
- Jerry Dixon - Actor/Director**
- Edgar Dobie - Executive Producer, Arena Stage - Washington, DC
- Judith Dolan - Costume Designer
- Scott Elliott - Director/Artistic Director, The New Group
- John Erman - Director/Producer**
- Tim Federle - Novelist/Playwright
- Peter Jay Fernandez - Actor/Educator
- Scott Frankel - Composer**
- Maija Garcia - Choreographer**
- Anna Glass - Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem
- Mason Granger - Director of Grants, Hearst Foundation
- Katori Hall - Playwright
- Ann Harada - Actor**
- Peter Hedges - Writer
- Joann Hunter - Actor/Choreographer**
- Mara Isaacs - Founder and Director, Octopus Theatricals, LLC
- Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Playwright**
- Michael Kantor - Executive Producer, American Masters
- Anne Keefe - Associate Artist, Westport Country Playhouse
- Michael John LaChiusa - Composer/Lyricist/Librettist
- Priscilla Lopez - Actor**
- Martyna Majok - Playwright**
- John Mauceri - Conductor**
- Tony Meola - Sound Designer
- Jessica Molaskey - Actor
- Sheila Nevins - President, HBO Documentary Films
- Peter Parnell - Playwright/Librettist**
- Rosalba Rolón - Executive Director, Pregones Theater**
- Daphne-Rubin Vega - Actor**
- Paul Rudnick - Playwright/Novelist/Screenwriter/Essayist
- Don Scardino - Actor/Director
- Kimberly Senior -Director**
- Mikki Shepard - Executive Producer, The Apollo Theatre
- Randy Skinner - Choreographer/Director
- Ellen Sorrin - Director, The George Balanchine Trust
- Jessica Stone - Actor/Director
- Mark Wendland - Scenic Designer**
- Evan Yionoulis - Director
**Denotes new Nominating Committee Member
For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com