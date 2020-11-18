Martha Graham Dance Company Announces Virtual Programming For December 2020

The Martha Graham Dance Company continues its online programming on Patreon, bringing subscribers new levels of access to its dancers, studios, archives, educational programs, and performances.

The Company's all-digital 95th season offers unprecedented ways of stepping inside the work of the Company, the groundbreaking, iconic choreographies of Martha Graham, and the dances commissioned from some of today's top choreographers.

This season, the Company's digital offerings are curated thematically by month. The December programming will focus on elements of humor in the Graham repertory in a new Martha Matinee, Studio Series event, dancer mini-videos inspired by this theme, and a Zoom Q&A with Graham experts.

All offerings and events are available starting at $3 per month via Patreon. Membership packages are available at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance.

Saturday, December 5, 2:30pm

Martha Matinee

A streamed series featuring gems from the archives and performances from the Company's extensive repertory, Martha Matinees are hosted by Artistic Director Janet Eilber and include a live chat with Eilber and special guests. The December matinee will feature clips from Graham's comedic Punch and the Judy (1941) starring Graham, Erick Hawkins, and Merce Cunningham alongside Annie-B Parson's multidisciplinary work I used to love you. Inspired by Graham's Punch, I used to love you premiered at The Joyce Theater in 2017.

Tuesday, December 8, 7pm

Holiday Program - She Had a Sense of Humor

A performance of Graham's witty 1932 solo Satyric Festival Song, performed by Company star Xin Ying, will be streamed live from the Graham Studio. Moments of humor in Graham's career illustrated through photos and film clips of Graham beside Sally Rand, Robin Williams, Danny Kaye, and others will also be presented. The program will close with a 2016 performance by the Company in Maple Leaf Rag, the last work that Graham choreographed.

Wednesday, December 16, 5pm

Ask Us Anything

Zoom wrap-up of the month's events focused on Graham's humor with a Q&A.

