Martha Graham Dance Company Announces March Digital Programming

The Martha Graham Dance Company continues its online programming on Patreon, bringing subscribers new levels of access to its dancers, studios, archives, educational programs, and performances.

The Company's all-digital 95th season offers unprecedented ways of stepping inside the work of the Company, the groundbreaking, iconic choreographies of Martha Graham, and the dances commissioned from some of today's top choreographers.

All offerings and events are available starting at $3 per month via Patreon. Membership packages are available at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance. Single tickets are available for certain events at www.marthagraham.org.

Saturday, March 6, 2:30pm

Martha Matinee

$7 (Patreon members) / $10 (single tickets)

A streamed series featuring gems from the archives and performances from the Company's extensive repertory, Martha Matinees are hosted by Artistic Director Janet Eilber and include a live chat with Eilber and special guests. The March Matinee offers the complete Every Soul is a Circus starring Martha Graham, Erick Hawkins, and Merce Cunningham. A recording of Paul Nordoff's score and notes from the original program have been added to this beautifully restored, silent film from the 1940s. Graham experts will be in the live chat during the screening.

Tuesday, March 16, 7pm

GrahamDeconstructed

$20 (Patreon members) / $25 (single tickets)

A celebration of the 75th anniversary of Cave of the Heart, Graham's 1946 masterwork based on the story of Medea. Artistic Director Janet Eilber will introduce a complete performance of the work, filmed at Teatro Real in Madrid in 2017, starring Xin Ying, Ben Schultz, Charlotte Landreau, and Natasha Diamond-Walker.

Wednesday, March 24, 5pm

Ask Us Anything, a Zoom wrap-up of the month's events with a Q&A.