Marsha Mason, Chuck Cooper, Heidi Armbruster and More to Star in SORRY, WRONG NUMBER Benefit Broadcast
The benefit livestream will air Monday February 15th at 7pm EST.
Keen Company is continuing their 2020-'21 Season with an all-star benefit broadcast of Sorry, Wrong Number by Lucille Fletcher. Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced the cast for Sorry, Wrong Number: four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason will lead the cast along with Heidi Armbruster, Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, Jasminn Johnson, and Matt Saldivar. Sorry, Wrong Number will have Live Foley Effects created by Nick Abeel. Sorry, Wrong Number will be directed by Jonathan Silverstein.
"Since the early days of the pandemic, I became increasingly fascinated with old time radio and the ways these early pioneers inspired their audience to use their imagination in new ways. One of the most popular of these dramas is Lucille Fletcher's Sorry, Wrong Number, a taut thriller that set the bar for suspense on the radio. I am thrilled to be collaborating with a wonderful group of talented and generous Keen friends to create an all new audio version of this famous story. I look forward to welcoming patrons to this special fundraising event which will make you think twice before making your next phone call," said Mr. Silverstein.This one-night only event will feature a surprise pre-show, a starry cast breathing new life into the classic script, and an exclusive talkback after the show with artists. Benefit tickets are only $25 and are available at www.keencompany.org. Tickets to this and all fundraiser events this season will support Keen Company's Hear/Now audio theater season, as well as Keen's Playwrights Lab for mid-career writers, and Keen Teens which serves students in all five boroughs of NYC. Sorry, Wrong Number begins with a simple phone call, and follows the progression of one frantic night as Mrs. Elbert Stevenson accidentally overhears a murder plot while home alone and confined to her bed. Will anyone believe her, or will time run out to call for help? Listen as the suspense grows and hear why Sorry, Wrong Number is renowned as one of the most thrilling radio scripts ever written. Originally airing on the "Suspense" radio program on May 25th 1943, Agnes Moorehead starred as Mrs. Stevenson. The play was reprised seven times - the final broadcast was February 14th 1960. In 2015, the original broadcast was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and selected for inclusion in the National Recording Registry. It was adapted into the acclaimed 1948 film noir starring Barbara Stanwyck and Burt Lancaster; Stanwyck was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Listen as the suspense grows and time runs out to stop a gruesome murder, then join the artists after the broadcast for an exclusive talkback.
For more information on Sorry, Wrong Number or any of Keen's programs, visit KeenCompany.org.
