Marquis Studios To Present A Benefit Performance of Neil Berg's 101 YEARS OF BROADWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marquis Studios, a leading arts education nonprofit, will host a special benefit performance of Neil Berg's 101 Years of Broadway at 54 Below on June 4, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

This acclaimed musical revue, created and led by award-winning composer and pianist Neil Berg, features a star-studded cast of Broadway veterans performing hits from over a century of musical theater.

With Berg's dynamic arrangements and behind-the-scenes stories, the show is a must-see celebration of Broadway's greatest moments.

The cast includes:

Neil Berg, award-winning composer, lyricist, and producer of The 12, Grumpy Old Men, and The Prince and the Pauper. Creator of 100 Years of Broadway and 50 Years of Rock & Roll, Neil has produced over 1,000 concerts worldwide and helped raise over $40 million for Covenant House. He is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

Rita Harvey, celebrated Broadway soprano who starred as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera and Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof. She is the lead soprano in 100 Years of Broadway and tours with her acclaimed Linda Ronstadt tribute show, Heart Like a Wheel.

Steven Telsey, who originated the role of Lesh in Broadway's Harmony: A New Musical, and has appeared in The Book of Mormon national tour and A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse with Kathleen Turner. He has also performed with Barry Manilow and The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall.

Aurelia Williams, Tony Award-winning Broadway performer known for her roles in Parade, Once On This Island, and In Transit. Her powerful stage presence has lit up productions of Dreamgirls, Newsies, Hairspray, and Caroline, or Change. She appeared in Hallmark's Holiday for Heroes and voiced national campaigns for Olay, Bud Light, and Disney's Frozen 2. Aurelia is currently workshopping the Broadway-bound musical Wanted.

Tickets are available now at www.marquisstudios.org/benefit.

Proceeds will support Marquis Studios' arts education programs, which reach over 30,000 students annually in more than 150 NYC public schools.

The evening will include a special tribute to public school Principal Christopher Reda, who will be honored with the Arts Advocate Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership in advancing arts access in public education.

Following the award presentation, guests will be invited to take part in a live paddle raise and special appeal, led by renowned auctioneer Gene Seidman. This exciting moment of collective giving will support Marquis Studios' arts programs, including the evening's featured initiative, our popular Circus Arts program, which inspires students to explore movement, storytelling, and creative risk-taking.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, to make a donation, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.marquisstudios.org/benefit.