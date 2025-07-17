Marissa Bode to Serve as Guest Judge at San Diego Comic Con's Her Universe Fashion Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marissa Bode, known for her performance as Nessarose in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, is set to join the judges' table at the 2025 Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic Con. Featuring a theme of “Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations,” the show will highlight 25 finalists, who will each debut geek couture designs to an expected standing-room-only audience.

The 11th annual Her Universe Fashion Show kicks off San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 24, beginning at 6:00 pm PT in Seaport Ballroom at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Wristbands are required for entry. For more information, visit here.

Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein (voice of Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano) and Broadway star Michael James Scott (The Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway) are returning to co-host for the third consecutive year. The duo will additionally host the “Her Universe Fashion Show After Party” on Friday, July 25 (10-11 am) at the Neil Morgan Auditorium of the San Diego Central Library during a live taping of their newly announced podcast HypeFriend!

“Marissa captivated the screen in Wicked and I instantly became a Marissa Bode fan! Her talent, heart, beauty and genuine authenticity radiate off the screen and we are so incredibly honored to have her be a part of this year’s Her Universe Fashion Show!” said Eckstein.

The looks for the fashion show are inspired by Universal Pictures franchises and DreamWorks Animation franchises, including Wicked. The judging panel will choose one winner alongside the audience’s fan vote to determine the two designers awarded a cash prize of $2,000 USD and who may also be offered the opportunity to design a fashion collection with Her Universe.

Variety’s Marc Malkin, Senior Editor, Culture and Events, will also join this year’s panel for the first time with returning judge Robin Motts, SVP of Hot Topic Merchandising, and the 2024 Her Universe Fashion Show winners, Wes Jenkins and Candice Miller. Award-winning director, writer, and producer Jeremy Merrifield will return as the show director for his 3rd consecutive year.

ABOUT Marissa Bode

Marissa Bode made her feature film debut in 2024 as the principal character Nessarose in Wicked: Part One, directed by Jon M. Chu. A disability rights activist, Bode is the first wheelchair user to play the role of Nessarose. She has been acting since the age of 8 and trained at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Bode will reprise her role in Wicked: For Good, which will be released November 21, 2025. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with the performer here.

ABOUT HER UNIVERSE

Her Universe is known as the fandom fashion company and lifestyle brand originally founded by Ashley Eckstein in 2010. Her Universe strives to cultivate a fandom-centric community powered by women to be authentically themselves and celebrate what they love by designing quality, fandom-centric, size-inclusive, stylish merchandise.

Photo courtesy of Universal