Marianna Gailus to Join VANYA at at The Lucille Lortel Theatre

Previews begin on Monday, March 10th at The Lucille Lortel Theatre.

By: Mar. 06, 2025
Marianna Gailus to Join VANYA at at The Lucille Lortel Theatre Image
Marianna Gailus (Patriots) has joined Vanya, the radical new adaptation of Chekhov’s masterwork, Uncle Vanya, as the understudy. Previews begin on Monday, March 10th at The Lucille Lortel Theatre.
 
Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.
 
Vanya stars Olivier Award-winning actor Andrew Scott, who is reprising his wildly acclaimed performance. Mr. Scott co-created this Olivier Award-winning production with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. In addition to Ms. Vize, the design team for Vanya includes lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Dan Balfour, video design by Jack Phelan, physicality by Michela Meazza, and costume design by Natalie Pryce. Vanya is Executive Produced by Wagner Johnson Productions.
 

Photo credit: Thomas Brunot



