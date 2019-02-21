Mariand Torres, Erin Mackey, and More Join the WICKED National Tour

The Broadway sensation Wicked will welcome new cast members to the National Tour beginning performances Tuesday, February 26 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

Mariand Torres will return to the role of Elphaba after standing by for the role on Broadway and the First National Tour. She appeared in the original Broadway company of In Transit; the world premiere of Prince of Broadway in Japan, co-directed by Hal Prince and Susan Stroman; the original Off-Broadway company of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; and the Off-Broadway workshop of School of Rock. Regional credits include Kansas City Rep (Eva Peron in Evita) and Connecticut Repertory Theatre (Spamalot).

Erin Mackey previously performed the role of Glinda in the Broadway, Chicago and Los Angeles companies of Wicked. On Broadway, she appeared in Amazing Grace as Mary, In Transit as Ali, Chaplin as Oona, Anything Goes as Hope and Sondheim on Sondheim. She played Johanna in Sweeney Todd with the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center, which also aired on PBS. Mackey's film and television work includes The Intern, The Parent Trap, "Blue Bloods" and "Gossip Girl."

Torres and Mackey will be joined by Curt Hansen, who will assume the role of Fiyero after playing the role on Broadway and the National Tour. He previously appeared on Broadway in the companies of Next to Normal and Hairspray. On tour, Hansen has starred as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots and Gabe in Next to Normal.

Sharon Sachs will assume the role of Madame Morrible, who is new to the world of Wicked. Her theatre credits include Numbers Nerds at Playwrights Horizons, Les Misérables at Drury Lane Theatre, The Full Monty at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Annie and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, to name a few.

Tom Flynn will return to the role of Doctor Dillamond after having played the role for over 3,000 performances on Broadway, the First National Tour and the Los Angeles and San Francisco companies of Wicked.

They join a cast which currently includes Jason Graae as The Wizard, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael Wartella as Boq, with Allison Bailey, Kerry Blanchard, Beka Burnham, Lauren Cannon, Matt Densky, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Sarah Anne Fernandez, KC Fredericks, Nick Gaswirth, Sara Gonzales, Sam Gravitte, Alison Jantzie, Kelly Lafarga, Philip Dean Lightstone, Mattie Love, Chase Madigan, Tiffany Rae Mallari, Micaela Martinez, Andy Richardson, Wayne Schroder, Jeff Sears, Tregoney Shepherd, Brandon Stonestreet, Ben Susak, Cecelia Ticktin and Justin Wirick.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Having recently celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has amassed over $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 60 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about Wicked, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

