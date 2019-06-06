Marc Anthony to Play New Character in the IN THE HEIGHTS Film

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today to announce that Marc Anthony will play Sonny's father, a new character, for the In the Heights film! The tweet came after a Twitter user, @cafebusteloking, called the news three days before Miranda announced it.

See the tweet below!

Sonny's father is a new addition to the film, so fans can look forward to a new story line added to the film, but don't expect to hear Anthony's award-winning voice, because unfortunately Sonny's dad is a non-singing character.

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Marc Anthony is an American & Latin Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter, actor and producer. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Marc Anthony is the top selling tropical salsa artist of all time. The five-time Grammy winner has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. He is best known for his Latin salsa numbers, ballads and wide-ranging tenor vocals. Marc Anthony was the first solo salsa act to ever sell out Madison Square Garden. Anthony also starred on Broadway in 1998's Paul Simon musical THE CAPEMAN.

In slightly related news, @cafebusteloking called it 3 days ago

and now I'm concerned that she is me in some sort of looper scenario

anyway protect @cafebusteloking at all costs because her MIND

(and also she might be me) https://t.co/XpB1vw0xI1 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 6, 2019





