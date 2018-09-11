Mara Davi and Toccarra Cash Join Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Fall semester has begun at Cornley University as Broadway's longest running comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, welcomes Toccarra Cash and Mara Davi to the Drama Society beginning tonight Tuesday, September 11th. Cash and Davi will join the cast as Annie and Sandra respectively.

Ashley Bryant and Amelia McClain played their final performance on Sunday, September 9.

The Broadway cast of The Play That Goes Wrong stars Jason Bowen (Broadway debut) as "Trevor," Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard) as "Robert," Toccarra Cash (Broadway debut) as "Annie," Mara Davi (Dames at Sea) as "Sandra," Mark Evans (Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins) as "Chris," Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max, Ned Noyes (You Can't Take It With You) as "Jonathan," and Harrison Unger (Broadway debut) as "Dennis." The company also features Adam Daveline (Broadway debut), Ashley Reyes (Broadway debut), Katie Sexton (Broadway debut), and Quinn Van Antwerp (Jersey Boys).

The Play That Goes Wrong, created by the Mischief Theatre, began performances on Broadway March 9 and officially opened on April 2, 2017 at The Lyceum Theatre. The play Ben Brantley of the NY Times calls "a gut-busting hit," is currently slated to play through Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre with a National Tour opening in Pittsburgh, PA this month.

By January 6 the Broadway production will have played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre (after the original Born Yesterday in 1947).

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play and the Theater Fans Award Choice Award for Best Play.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrongis now in its fourth year in the West End, is currently on a 30 week UK tour and playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

Mischief Theatre, led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Tony Award Winner Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnsonand costume design by Roberto Surace.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You