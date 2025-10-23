Mannes Will Host Martinů, Chamber Music Festival, New York Premieres, and More This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This season Mannes will celebrate Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů, one of the most important voices of the 20th century, and an influential Mannes faculty member from 1948 to 1956. As the 80th anniversary of Martinů's joining the Mannes School approaches, his works will be featured in a series of orchestral, chamber, and vocal performances throughout the semester, highlighting his rich legacy and ongoing influence.

Continuing Mannes’s commitment to supporting today’s most exciting compositional voices, the fall season also includes premieres by David Bird and Carola Bauckholt, performed by the Mannes American Composers Ensemble on December 15. In addition, “Longmire” by Tyler Sexson, winner of the 2025 Martinů Prize and a current student in the Mannes Composition program, will receive its premiere on the December 12 Mannes Orchestra program at Tishman Auditorium. These commissions reinforce the school’s mission to foster ongoing collaboration and direct engagement between students and working composers. The Mannes Chamber Music Festival features JACK Quartet, Aeolus Quartet, music by Wynton Marsalis, Timo Andres, and much more.



All events are free with registration. For full performance listings and reservations, visit The New School College of Performing Arts website.