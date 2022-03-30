Manhattan Symphonie & Cantor Daniel Singer Announce Concert to Benefit Ukraine Crisis Relief

Manhattan Symphonie, conducted by Gregory Singer, joins forces with Cantor Daniel Singer of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue with dozens of cantors from the tristate area in a remarkable concert to benefit Ukraine Crisis Relief. Tickets are $18 and every dollar go to refugees Ukraine. I'm

On Thursday, March 30 at 6pm, A 60 piece orchestra and a 40 voice chorus of cantors and guests will fill the sanctuary of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, 30 W 68th St. in New York City with a limited number of seats available. The concert will also be live-streamed. In addition to tickets, donations are encouraged to go towards the refugee crisis in Ukraine.

The eclectic program will include a piano improvisation by award-winning pianist, Michael Gallant, the Israeli and Ukranian anthems, Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 Reformation - 1st Movement, Memorial Procession and War & Peace by Gregory Singer, Ukranian Folk Song, Adonai Roi by Gerald Cohen, Finlandia by Sibelius, a musical intermission of peace songs led by the cantors, The Great Escape March, Route 66 by Bobby Troup, Waking up to the Morning Light by Lisa Heffner sung by Armenian jazz singer Lucy Yeghiazaryan, One for the North, One for the South by Gregory Singer with tap dancer Luke Hawkins, Hoedown by Aaron Copeland, Parisian Nights and Lion's Song by Gregory Singer, Over the Rainbow by Harold Arlen, If I Were a Rich Man and Sabbath Prayer from Fiddler on the Roof, and Make Our Garden Grow from Candide.

Read the backstory of how Gregory Singer and Cantor Daniel Singer met and how the concert came together here in Times of Israel.

As Russia continues its despicable and senseless invasion of Ukraine, show your support for peace and help raise critical funds for humanitarian relief at this special concert featuring our very own Cantor Dan Singer, the Manhattan Symphonie conducted by Gregory Singer, and dozens of cantors from across the tri-state area.

Together the musicians will perform a repertoire of Ukrainian, classical and original pieces.

Admission is $18 per person, with all proceeds from this concert being donated to the World Union for Progressive Judaism's Ukraine Crisis Fund, which is directly helping individuals and families in Ukraine and Ukrainians seeking refuge.

For the best sound, we encourage you to attend in person! (Everyone ages 5+ who is eligible must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.)

This concert will also be live streaming on our website at swfs.org/live and on Facebook and YouTube.

Cantor Dan Singer is as comfortable singing an 18th-century classical liturgical repertoire or leading the congregation in traditional Hasidic or Sephardic melodies as he is performing Jewish pop acapella with SIX13 or singing roles with the Yiddish theater. The third cantor in Stephen Wise Free Synagogue's history, he joined our congregation in 2006.

Gregory Singer is the founder and music director of the Manhattan Symphonie. The son of renowned conductor Jacques Singer and concert pianist Leslie Singer, he studied at Indiana University's Meadowmount School for Strings and the Juilliard School of Music. Maestro Singer has worked as a studio musician on numerous movie and television soundtracks and recordings. He has played with the Brooklyn Philharmonic, the Composers Orchestra and the American Symphony and guest conducted The New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Manhattan Symphonie was founded in 2005 by Gregory Singer. The orchestra has performed at numerous disaster relief fundraisers, including for the Philippines, Japan and China. Every year, the orchestra participates in New York's annual 9/11 memorial concert and helps community fund drives across the city. The Manhattan Symphonie has performed at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Merkin Hall, the United Nations and the prestigious Barge Music Series, and it has toured China five times.