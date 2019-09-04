Manhattan Short Film Festival to Take Place at The Public Theatre

Get ready to be a film critic and head on over to The Public Theatre September 27 and 28 at 7:30 pm for the 22nd Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival.

Ten short films from around the world will be simultaneously screened in over 400 cities spanning six continents during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by the total ballots cast by the audiences in this Oscar-qualified film festival.

The Ten MANHATTAN SHORT films hail from seven countries with films from Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Iran, three films from the United Kingdom, and two films from the USA. These ten short films represent the best short films from among 1,250 submissions from 70 countries, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films. This year's Final Ten represent an extraordinary range of film genres that includes intimate dramas; spine-tingling tales; a car that feels a part of a family; and a film about an apocalyptic future as part of the MANHATTAN SHORT program.

The MANHATTAN SHORT Final Ten are: NEFTA Football Club (France),Debris (USA), Driving Lessons (Iran), Tipped (Canada), Sylvia (United Kingdom), The Match (Finland), This Time Away (United Kingdom),Malou (Germany), A Family Affair (United Kingdom), and At the End of the World (USA).

Which of these Final Ten short films is the best? That's up to you and a worldwide audience to decide as you view and vote on the work of the next generation of filmmakers from around the world. Twenty-two years ago, the MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL began on a mounted screen on the side of a truck in Little Italy in New York City for a crowd of just over 200 people. This year, there will be over 100,000 film lovers gathered across six continents for the same event. MANHATTAN SHORT was never reliant on celebrities or corporate sponsors to exist. It has always been about great films, a great concept, great venues and an appreciative audience. It is that combination that makes MANHATTAN SHORT one of the largest short film festivals in the world today and has even shown a film that went on to win an Oscar in the Short film category!

The ten short films will be shown at The Public Theatre on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 at 7:30pm. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit Thepublictheatre.org. Stop by after the Friday Lewiston/Auburn Artwalk for the perfect end to an art filled day! The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St, downtown Lewiston.





